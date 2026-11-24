Millions of Kenyans who have built a borrowing history through the Hustler Fund are set to access bigger loans after President William Ruto announced a fresh Sh5 billion injection into the programme and raised the maximum borrowing limit to Sh150,000 for qualifying users.

The latest changes will benefit 4.5 million regular borrowers through the bridge loan facility, giving them an opportunity to secure additional financing as the government seeks to widen access to affordable credit.

Announcing the measures, Ruto said the new allocation would strengthen the fund's ability to meet borrowers' financing needs while allowing consistent users to access larger amounts.

“We are injecting an additional Ksh5 billion into the Hustler Fund to make more affordable credit readily available to borrowers. Additionally, we are enhancing borrowing limits for 4.5 million regular borrowers, through the bridge loan facility, offering individual loans of up to Ksh150,000,” Ruto noted.

Beyond individual lending, the President has instructed the fund's management to establish a group financing product through which associations and organised groups will be able to obtain loans and share the money among their members.

The proposed facility is expected to create another avenue for accessing credit, particularly for groups whose members require financial support for business ventures and other economic activities.

The announcement fulfils a pledge Ruto made during this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret on October 20, when he promised to allocate an additional Sh5 billion to the programme before the end of 2026.

During the celebrations, he revealed that the Hustler Fund had already advanced Sh98 billion in loans without collateral to more than 10 million regular borrowers.

Who will benefit from the increased Hustler Fund limits?

The revised loan limits are intended for 4.5 million borrowers who regularly use the facility and have established a repayment record.

Through the bridge loan arrangement, qualifying individuals will be eligible for financing of up to Sh150,000, although the actual amount available to each borrower will depend on their eligibility and individual borrowing limit.

The facility is intended to reward consistent borrowers by providing access to additional credit beyond the amounts available through the ordinary lending arrangement.

Ruto's latest directive also introduces plans for group-based borrowing, which will operate differently from the existing individual loan system.

Under the proposed model, registered associations and other organised groups will be able to secure financing before distributing it among their members.

The product is expected to extend the fund's reach to collective groups whose members may require capital to establish or expand income-generating activities.

Hustler Fund disbursements reach Sh98 billion

Established in November 2022 under the name Financial Inclusion Fund, the Hustler Fund was designed to provide affordable financing to individuals and small enterprises unable to easily obtain loans from conventional financial institutions.

By October 2026, the programme had issued Sh98 billion to more than 10 million regular borrowers, according to figures provided by Ruto.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security Raymond Omollo also highlighted the programme's reach during an address in Busia County on November 13, 2026.

Omollo said more than 25 million Kenyans access the fund daily to obtain credit for running and expanding businesses.

He encouraged borrowers to take advantage of the savings feature attached to the facility, which automatically sets aside part of every approved loan.

Under the arrangement, five per cent of the borrowed amount goes into short-term and long-term savings, while the remaining 95 per cent is transferred to the borrower through mobile money.

The arrangement is intended to help users develop a savings culture and build funds for future needs, including retirement, while continuing to access affordable credit.

What the additional Sh5 billion means for borrowers

The latest funding boost is part of the government's wider plan to increase financial access for small-scale traders, entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Through the Hustler Fund, the administration seeks to provide financing to Kenyans who have limited access to loans from traditional banking institutions.

Ruto has also pointed to developments in the country's investment and financial markets as part of the government's broader economic progress.

During his Mashujaa Day address, he said the value of Kenya's stock market had risen from Sh2 trillion in 2022 to Sh4.2 trillion.

He further reported that foreign direct investment had increased from Sh194 billion in 2022 to Sh413 billion in 2025.

With the additional Sh5 billion and higher borrowing limits, the government is seeking to increase the amount of credit available while giving established borrowers access to larger loans.

The expanded programme will, however, need to ensure that the additional financing supports sustainable business growth, creates employment and improves the incomes of households benefiting from the facility.