President William Ruto has launchePd the construction of a new Bamburi Cement clinker plant in Kwale County, projecting increased local production, job creation and reduced reliance on imported raw materials as Kenya expands its industrial capacity.

The plant, being developed by Amsons Group’s Bamburi Cement in Matuga, is expected to produce 5,000 tonnes of clinker daily, translating to approximately 1.6 million tonnes annually, once completed.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony on November 24, 2026, Ruto said the investment would strengthen Kenya’s manufacturing sector by enabling the country to produce more of the raw materials used in cement manufacturing locally.

“By producing clinker locally, we strengthen our manufacturers, preserve foreign exchange and create wealth in Kenya,” the President said.

The project is expected to raise Bamburi’s clinker production capacity from about one million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes annually, while increasing its cement production capacity from 1.8 million tonnes to four million tonnes.

Ruto said the investment would also create employment opportunities during construction and after the plant begins operations, while supporting businesses involved in transportation, supply, trade and other services.

President William Ruto during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bamburi Cement clinker plant in Kwale on November 24, 2026. — PCS

He urged the company to prioritise local workers and businesses, particularly young people, by partnering with technical and vocational training institutions to develop skills and recruit from the surrounding communities.

“The benefits of this investment must reach families in Matuga, Kinango, Msambweni and Lunga Lunga,” he said.

The groundbreaking comes amid rising demand for cement driven by construction and infrastructure projects across the country. Ruto cited the growth of the construction sector, which expanded by 6.8 per cent in 2025, while cement production rose by 18 per cent from 8.85 million tonnes in 2024 to 10.44 million tonnes last year.

Cement production also continued to rise in 2026, reaching 7.62 million tonnes in the first eight months, compared with 6.68 million tonnes during the same period in 2025.

The President said the expansion of local clinker production would help manufacturers become more competitive, lower transport costs and strengthen Kenya's position in regional markets.

President William Ruto during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bamburi Cement clinker plant in Kwale on November 24, 2026. — PCS

He pointed to other ongoing industrial investments, including clinker plants in West Pokot and Kitui, as part of the government's broader push to expand manufacturing and attract investments closer to the country's natural resources.

Ruto also called on Bamburi Cement to embrace cleaner technologies, improve energy efficiency and minimise emissions, saying the project's success should be measured by the jobs created, businesses supported and opportunities extended to local communities.