Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged opposition leaders seeking political support ahead of the 2027 General Election to account for their performance in previous government positions, saying Kenyans should judge leaders based on their development records.

Kindiki said the coming election would provide an opportunity for political leaders to demonstrate what they had achieved while in office, insisting that he would defend his record based on the work undertaken by the Kenya Kwanza administration under President William Ruto.

Speaking during an event in Kigwaru-Njoro, Muchatha, Kiambu County, on Friday, November 27, Kindiki said political competition should be based on tangible achievements rather than arrogance and personal attacks.

"Next year, when it comes to politics, let us meet those men here. Everyone should present their record and say what they did when they held office," Kindiki said.

He maintained that he would campaign on the achievements of the current administration, saying his political defence would be anchored on the development projects implemented under Ruto's leadership.

"I will defend myself based on the work we have done under the leadership of President William Ruto," he added.

The Deputy President urged the President to maintain focus on fulfilling the promises made to Kenyans during the 2022 election campaigns, arguing that delivering on commitments was the primary responsibility of government.

He also defended the administration's performance in the agricultural sector, citing improved coffee prices and reduced fertiliser costs as developments benefiting farmers in Kiambu and the wider Mt Kenya region.

Kindiki said the region's economy depended significantly on agriculture and small businesses, making government interventions in these sectors important to residents.

"The people of Kiambu are farmers, and we are therefore very grateful to the President because he has improved coffee prices from the levels at which he found them. We also appreciate that fertiliser prices have come down because we are farmers," he said.

He further highlighted the construction of modern markets, saying the projects would improve the working conditions of small-scale traders, particularly women selling vegetables and other goods.

According to Kindiki, the markets would provide traders with clean and organised working environments, replacing the dusty and muddy spaces where many currently conduct business.

He said the initiative reflected the government's position that every form of work deserved recognition and support.

"Your Excellency, the markets you are constructing will help mama mboga and traders in our villages move away from operating in dusty and muddy places, exposed to the sun, and into modern markets where they can conduct business in clean environments," he said.

Kindiki also pointed to the Kigwaru-Njoro Road project, saying its completion would strengthen agricultural activities and trade by improving connectivity for farmers and business people.

He pledged to continue supporting the President's development agenda, particularly the completion of the road, modern markets and continued improvement in coffee prices.

Beyond development, the Deputy President called for national unity, insisting that Kenyans should be free to live and work in any part of the country without being treated as outsiders.

He cited residents from Kiambu, Meru and Nyandarua living in Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Lodwar as evidence of the country's interconnectedness.

"Those living in Kisumu, that is their home. Those in Mombasa, that is their home. Those in Wajir, that is their home. We believe that our Kenya must have unity and equality," he said.

Kindiki urged Ruto to remain focused on delivering development projects, saying the political contest would come in 2027.

"For now, Your Excellency, I will continue supporting you," he said, adding that leaders would have an opportunity to present their records when the election campaigns begin.