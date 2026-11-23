Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has challenged former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to prepare for a tough political contest in Mt Kenya, dismissing claims that President William Ruto has lost control of the region and accusing his rival of exaggerating his political influence.

Ruku maintained that Gachagua's repeated attacks on him were a sign that the former Deputy President viewed him as a growing political threat, vowing to challenge his influence both in Mt Kenya and across the country as the 2027 General Election approaches.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation's Power File show on Monday, the CS questioned why Gachagua had dedicated a significant portion of his speech at a church service in Embu County to discussing him, only to repeat the criticism during a subsequent public rally.

He argued that if Gachagua considered him politically insignificant, there would be little reason for the former Deputy President to repeatedly mention his name in public gatherings.

"If you know someone has nothing to offer, if you know someone is completely inconsequential in the decisions he is making, why spend 20 minutes of your airtime talking about him? Why mention Ruku's name more than 20 times in your speech?" he asked.

The CS dismissed the perception that Gachagua had secured the backing of the entire Mt Kenya region, arguing that his outspoken political style should not be mistaken for widespread support among residents.

He insisted that voters in the region were capable of making independent political decisions and would demonstrate their position when campaigns for the 2027 elections gain momentum.

"Gachagua is just making too much noise, and you may think the entire Mt Kenya has gone with him, but in actual sense, the people of Mt Kenya are not fools," Ruku said.

Ruku also pointed to Gachagua's impeachment as a factor that could complicate his political ambitions, claiming that the former Deputy President would not be eligible to seek public office.

Turning to the succession debate within Ruto's camp, Ruku expressed confidence that Mt Kenya voters would support the President and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, in the next election.

He defended Kindiki's leadership, saying the Deputy President understood that his responsibility extended beyond representing the interests of Mt Kenya to serving the entire country.

Ruku further dismissed speculation that Kindiki could lose his position as Ruto's running mate in 2027, saying the President had consistently indicated that he was satisfied with their working relationship.

He blamed sections of the opposition for creating what he described as baseless political analysis about the possibility of changes in the President's preferred running mate.

"The President has said it categorically. But now we have busy bodies across everywhere in the opposition trying to come up with fabricated analysis," he said.

The CS also addressed reports linking him to a possible Nairobi gubernatorial bid, rejecting attempts to turn the contest into an ethnic competition.

He argued that Nairobi residents were more interested in effective leadership and improved services than the tribal background of those seeking political office.

According to Ruku, the city's priorities included better roads, reliable water supply, proper drainage systems, improved security, better sanitation and organised urban planning.

He maintained that leaders seeking political support through ethnic mobilisation had little to offer residents struggling with everyday challenges.

"Anybody who rallies about insurrection behind a tribe, that person has no agenda," he said, adding that Nairobi needed committed and competent leadership to address its problems.

Ruku's remarks come amid growing political competition in Mt Kenya, where Gachagua, Kindiki and other leaders are seeking to strengthen their influence and secure the region's backing ahead of the August 2027 General Election.