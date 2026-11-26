President William Ruto has challenged Kenyan universities to move beyond awarding academic qualifications and invest more in research aimed at addressing pressing national challenges.

Ruto said institutions of higher learning should become centres of innovation and practical solutions rather than focusing primarily on producing graduates with degrees and certificates.

“Our universities must not merely be factories for producing degrees and certificates, but intellectual powerhouses that develop practical solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our society,” he said.

The President spoke on Thursday during the fourth graduation ceremony of the National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) in Lanet, Nakuru County, where 350 students graduated.

He announced that the government would allocate Sh100 million to support research into four emerging security challenges affecting Kenya and the wider world.

“As Chancellor of the National Defence University-Kenya, I have tasked the institution with undertaking research into four emerging security challenges facing our country and the world,” Ruto said.

The research will focus on the drug economy and national security, climate security and conflict, the security of the urban informal economy, and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and national sovereignty.

Ruto said he had directed the National Treasury and the Ministry of Defence to allocate the funds through the National Research Fund to support the university's research initiatives.

The announcement places research at the centre of the institution's mandate, particularly as security threats continue to evolve beyond conventional military and law enforcement challenges.

The proposed study on the drug economy will examine its relationship with national security, while research on climate security will explore the links between environmental pressures and conflict.

The university will also investigate security concerns within the urban informal economy and the implications of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for Kenya's national sovereignty.

The President's remarks highlight the government's expectation that universities should contribute directly to national development through research, innovation and evidence-based solutions.

The Sh100 million allocation is intended to strengthen the university's capacity to investigate these emerging threats and generate knowledge that can inform responses to security challenges.

Ruto congratulated the 350 graduates, urging them to apply their training and expertise in serving the country.

“Congratulations to the graduating cohort. We wish them every success as they take on new responsibilities in service to our nation,” he said.

The fourth graduation ceremony marked another milestone for the National Defence University-Kenya, which focuses on defence, security and strategic studies.