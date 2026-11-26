The High Court has declared the establishment of seven State Departments by President William Ruto's administration unconstitutional, ruling that their creation failed to comply with constitutional and legal requirements governing the establishment of public offices.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Justice Roselyne Aburili faulted the process used to establish the departments, declaring their creation unlawful because it failed to follow the prescribed procedures.

The departments were introduced through Executive Order No. 1 of 2025, issued on June 9, 2025, as part of a major restructuring of the Executive arm of government. The order, announced by then Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, replaced the previous government structure established under Executive Order No. 2 of 2023.

The restructuring was intended to reorganize government functions, create new administrative units, and align ministerial responsibilities with the administration's priorities.

The seven departments established under the 2025 restructuring were:

State Department for National Government Coordination. State Department for Science, Research and Innovation. State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management. State Department for Special Programs. State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development. State Department for Children Services. State Department for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs.

The departments were assigned to different ministerial portfolios, with Principal Secretaries serving as accounting officers responsible for their respective administrative and financial operations.

The dispute raises questions about the extent of presidential authority to reorganize government and the legal procedures required when establishing public offices.

Although the President has constitutional authority to direct and coordinate the functions of ministries and government departments, that authority must be exercised within the limits set by the Constitution and relevant legislation.

Article 10 of the Constitution also establishes national values and principles of governance, including the rule of law, transparency, accountability and public participation. Article 232 outlines the values and principles governing public service, including accountability, transparency, fair competition and merit in appointments.

These constitutional requirements provide the broader legal framework within which government restructuring and the establishment of public offices must take place.

The ruling is therefore significant because it addresses the relationship between the President's administrative powers and the constitutional safeguards governing the public service.