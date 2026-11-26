The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has won a legal battle against the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) after the High Court overturned the regulator's decision to revoke its accreditation and shut down its campuses over alleged breaches of training requirements.

In a judgment delivered at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the court allowed KIM's judicial review application, declaring TVETA's April 20 notice unlawful and setting aside the orders withdrawing the institution's accreditation and directing the closure of its campuses.

The decision removes the regulatory restrictions that had cast uncertainty over the institution's operations, allowing it to continue offering training programmes, administering examinations and undertaking other academic activities.

In a communication issued to students and graduates on Wednesday, November 25, KIM Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Muriithi Ndegwa welcomed the ruling, assuring learners that academic programmes and other activities would continue as planned.

The institution also reiterated its commitment to complying with regulatory requirements and upholding the standards expected of a recognised training institution.

The dispute arose on April 20, 2026, when TVETA announced that it had withdrawn KIM's accreditation and directed the immediate closure of its campuses.

The regulator accused the institution of offering and awarding academic and professional qualifications that were not covered by its approved programmes. It also raised concerns about the licensing of trainers and warned that some qualifications issued by KIM would not be accepted for employment, further studies or professional advancement.

KIM moved to court to challenge the directive, arguing that the authority had acted unlawfully by failing to follow the procedures set out in the law before taking action against the institution.

On April 22, the High Court temporarily stopped the enforcement of TVETA's closure order, allowing KIM to remain operational as the legal challenge proceeded.

The case took another step in July when the court dismissed a preliminary objection raised by TVETA, clearing the way for the substantive application to be heard.

In its final determination, the court found that the regulator had failed to comply with Sections 36 and 37 of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act before withdrawing KIM's accreditation and ordering the closure of its campuses.

Section 36 requires TVETA to issue a written notice informing an institution of the shortcomings identified and giving it a specified period to address them.

Section 37 outlines the conditions under which an institution may be closed if it fails to comply with the notice. It also gives an aggrieved institution the right to appeal the decision to the Cabinet Secretary within 30 days.

The ruling came after the Education Cabinet Secretary told the Senate in October that TVETA's action against KIM followed several years of compliance reviews, inspections and regulatory audits.

Founded in 1954, KIM provides professional training, consultancy and management development programmes across the country.

The court's decision offers relief to the institution's students and graduates, whose studies, examinations and recognition of qualifications had been placed in doubt following the regulator's April directive.