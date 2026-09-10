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Radio Generation Kenya

Accreditation

Gertrude’s sets benchmark with Global Antimicrobial Stewardship Accreditation
Health and Wellness

Gertrude’s sets benchmark with Global Antimicrobial Stewardship Accreditation

The hospital received the Global Antimicrobial Stewardship Accreditation (GAMSAS) from the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (BSAC), placing it among a select group of healthcare institutions worldwide recognised for promoting the responsible use of antibiotics and safeguarding the effectiveness of life-saving medicines.

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