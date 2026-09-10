Law graduates get fresh path to advocacy under proposed rules
The proposed changes would also give thousands of graduates who have been unable to join the programme a two-year window to seek admission through a transitional arrangement.
The proposed changes would also give thousands of graduates who have been unable to join the programme a two-year window to seek admission through a transitional arrangement.
The order is contained in a report by the National Assembly Committee on Public Petitions following a petition filed by Rev Josiah Njiru, Chairman of the Association of Pentecostal Vocational and Training Institutions of Kenya.
The hospital received the Global Antimicrobial Stewardship Accreditation (GAMSAS) from the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (BSAC), placing it among a select group of healthcare institutions worldwide recognised for promoting the responsible use of antibiotics and safeguarding the effectiveness of life-saving medicines.
In a statement on Tuesday, the consumer lobby said while it does not condone institutions operating outside the law, it was “alarmed that TVETA’s notice makes zero provision for the protection of thousands of currently enrolled students who bear no responsibility for KIM’s institutional failures.”
The Nursing Council of Kenya has warned that Northlands International Medical Training College is purporting to offer nursing courses without NCK accreditation, making the programmes unrecognized for professional practice. NCK urges verification before enrolment.
In a public notice issued on Monday, TVETA said it had established that KIM was operating outside its approved mandate by offering unaccredited academic and professional programmes to members of the public.