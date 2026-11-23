The High Court has given Seven Seas Technologies 60 days to demonstrate progress in recovering Sh1.78 billion owed by the government, as the company faces an ongoing liquidation petition over its financial obligations.

The deadline gives the technology firm an opportunity to show that it can recover the outstanding debt and address concerns raised by creditors regarding its financial position.

The Sh1.78 billion debt arises from a 2022 arbitral award issued against the Attorney General and the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health following the termination of the company's Managed Equipment Services (MES) contract.

Seven Seas Technologies has maintained that recovering the money would enable it to settle its confirmed liabilities, estimated at Sh1.456 billion, while leaving the company with a surplus of approximately Sh324.7 million.

The company is relying on the anticipated government payment as a key part of its efforts to address its financial difficulties and avoid liquidation.

However, the court raised concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the recovery of the funds and whether the company has a sustainable source of income to support its continued operations.

The concerns place the company under pressure to demonstrate that the expected payment is achievable and that it can meet its financial obligations beyond settling the outstanding liabilities.

Under the court's directions, Seven Seas Technologies is required to provide a report detailing progress in recovering the government debt within 60 days.

Failure to submit the required report could allow creditors to seek an earlier hearing of the liquidation petition, potentially accelerating proceedings against the company.

If the company meets the reporting requirement, the liquidation petition will not be heard earlier than six months from the date of the ruling.

The court's decision therefore provides the firm with additional time to pursue the outstanding payment while allowing creditors to retain the option of seeking an earlier hearing should it fail to demonstrate progress.

The dispute dates back to the termination of the Managed Equipment Services contract, which had placed Seven Seas Technologies at the centre of a government healthcare equipment programme.

The subsequent arbitration resulted in an award of Sh1.78 billion against the Attorney General and the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

The company's financial position is now closely tied to whether it can successfully recover the award and demonstrate that it has sufficient resources to remain operational.

The latest directions mean the next 60 days will be critical in determining the pace of the liquidation proceedings and the company's ability to address its outstanding financial obligations.

For now, Seven Seas Technologies remains under pressure to provide evidence of progress in recovering the government debt as the liquidation petition remains pending before the High Court.