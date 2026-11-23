The High Court has summoned the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin to appear before it on December 1, 2026, and give an account of investigations into the disappearance of Tanzanian national Twaha Mwaipaya, who was allegedly abducted in Ruai, Nairobi, on October 25.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Alexander Muteti said Amin was best placed to account for the progress of the investigations, noting that the Inspector General of Police had told the court that the case was being handled by officers under the DCI.

The judge said the State had a constitutional obligation to investigate alleged human rights violations seriously and establish those responsible.

He emphasised that investigations must not be conducted as a mere formality or left to victims and their families to pursue.

"An investigation must have an objective and be assumed by the state as its own legal duty, not as a step taken by private interest that depends upon what the victim or their family may do," the court observed.

Justice Muteti noted that nearly a month had passed since Mwaipaya disappeared, making it necessary for the State to provide a detailed account of the investigations.

She said the DCI was a competent and compellable witness who could explain the work undertaken by his team, particularly after the Inspector General confirmed that the investigations were being conducted by officers directly answerable to the director.

The applicants had sought to have both Amin and the Deputy Inspector General of Police summoned to explain police operations and efforts to trace Mwaipaya.

However, the respondents opposed the application, arguing that the Inspector General had already presented the position of the National Police Service and that the applicants had not demonstrated what additional information the two officers would provide.

The court declined to summon the Deputy Inspector General, agreeing that his testimony was unlikely to provide significant information beyond what the Inspector General had already presented.

It, however, held that Amin's appearance was necessary to account for the investigations and provide an update on the steps taken to establish Mwaipaya's whereabouts.

The court scheduled the further hearing for December 1, when the DCI is required to attend and testify on the progress of the investigations.

Mwaipaya's disappearance has raised concerns over his safety, with the case also touching on his constitutional rights to life, liberty and security of the person.