President William Ruto has pledged to roll out a government-backed education funding arrangement from January 2027, promising that students in universities, KMTC and TVET institutions will no longer be forced to leave school because their parents cannot afford fees.

The President said the planned arrangement would ensure young people have an opportunity to complete their education without financial difficulties at home disrupting their studies, adding that the government had agreed to provide sufficient resources to support students across the institutions.

Speaking in Butula, Busia County, on Saturday, November 28, Ruto said the new arrangement would shift the focus from parents' financial ability to a student's capacity to pursue education.

"From January (2027), we have agreed that no child will be sent away from university, KMTC or TVET because their parents do not have the ability to pay. We will have funding that is sufficient for all our young people in school," he said.

"Education will no longer depend on the ability of parents to pay but on the ability of the child to study," he added.

Ruto said the plan was part of his administration's efforts to expand opportunities for young people, noting that education, employment and business remained among the aspirations of youth.

"The young people in Butula want three things: to study, get jobs and do business. No parent wants to see their child suffer, myself included. All our efforts must therefore be deliberately planned to ensure that no young person is left to suffer," Ruto said.

He said government programmes needed to be planned around the needs of young people to enable them to pursue their ambitions and improve their lives.

The President also reiterated his commitment to hiring an additional 20,000 teachers in December, saying the recruitment would help address staffing gaps in schools across the country.

He said the government had employed 100,000 teachers over the past three years and that the planned recruitment would further boost the education sector and improve access to learning.

Ruto said his administration had prioritised education reforms aimed at improving learning standards and addressing challenges in schools, including shortages of teachers.

He made the announcements during the launch of the Butula-Amukura Road construction project and the Butula Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme in Busia County.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and other national and local leaders accompanied him during the event.