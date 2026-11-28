Edwin Sifuna has defended his opposition to President William Ruto, saying his criticism of the government is driven by concerns over how the country is run rather than any personal disagreement with the Head of State.

The Linda Mwananchi Party leader said he had no personal relationship or dispute with Ruto, whom he claimed he had never met, adding that his political differences with the President stemmed from their contrasting ideas about Kenya's future.

Addressing Kenyans living in Texas, United States, on Friday, November 28, 2026, the Nairobi Senator said political disagreements should be judged on the issues being raised rather than being reduced to personal rivalries.

“We don’t personalise our politics. We actually don’t have any personal grudges or personal problems with Kasongo. I actually have never met him. It is not personal. We are just saying we have a different view of the country,” Sifuna stated.

Linda Mwananchi Party leader and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Dallas, Texas on November 27, 2026 — Linda Mwananchi

Sifuna challenges government's development approach

Sifuna argued that Kenya did not lack development plans, particularly in the infrastructure sector, but was struggling with the way such projects were being implemented and the management of money allocated to them.

He said the country had outlined major transport projects years ago that, if properly executed, could improve regional trade and make it easier for neighbouring countries to access markets.

The senator pointed to the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor as one of the key projects that could expand transport links and strengthen economic ties across the region.

He also referred to plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) towards the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi, arguing that corruption and shortcomings in project implementation had weakened the country's development ambitions.

“We have beautiful plans for infrastructure development in Kenya that were done years ago. Everybody knows. For instance, we need a second transport corridor. It’s called LAPSSET,” he said.

Linda Mwananchi Party leader and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Dallas, Texas on November 27, 2026 — Linda Mwananchi

Talanta Stadium project under scrutiny

The senator also questioned the construction of Talanta Stadium, demanding answers over the process used to award the contract and the reported increase in the project's cost.

He faulted the procurement process, arguing that the government should account for how the contractor was selected and why the project had become more expensive.

Sifuna maintained that Kenyans should not be discouraged from questioning major government projects, particularly where public funds are involved.

“There is no way you can tell us not to ask questions about how Talanta Stadium was built when we know for a fact there was no tendering that was done. We don’t know how that tender was awarded,” he stated.

He further cited concerns attributed to the Auditor-General over the rising cost of the stadium, claiming that the funds used on the project could have been enough to construct three similar facilities.

“We are being told by our own Auditor-General that the cost has skyrocketed three times. We could have built three Talantas with the same amount of money,” he added.

Sifuna said Kenya needed to place constitutional requirements at the centre of its development agenda, particularly when planning projects and spending public money.

He argued that the country could deliver its infrastructure ambitions if leaders and public institutions respected the principles of transparency, accountability and responsible use of resources.

The senator maintained that his political push was aimed at changing the way public affairs were managed, saying development should be guided by the standards and safeguards provided for in the Constitution.

“So, sisi, we believe we have to revert the country back to the software that is in our Constitution, and we will survive,” Sifuna said.