Kenya's preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are well advanced, with Talanta Stadium now 98% ready ahead of the January 5, 2027, international friendly between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam.

Kenya AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairperson Nicholas Musonye said the facility had addressed concerns previously raised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during an inspection.

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, November 19, 2026, Musonye said the January 5 match between Bayern Munich and AFC Ajax would serve as a practical test of Kenya's organisational capacity as the country prepares for the continental tournament.

“As we are talking now, Talanta is 98 per cent ready to host any match. The concerns that we had during CAF's inspection about two months ago, particularly about the beach and a few other areas, have been settled. The floodlights are working, the beach is ready, the dressing rooms are ready, and everything at Talanta is ready,” he said.

Musonye also expressed optimism that Kenya could be selected to host both the opening and closing ceremonies of AFCON 2027, although he acknowledged that CAF will make the final decision.

He said Kenya was preparing to meet the tournament's requirements but cautioned against assuming the country had the authority to decide how the competition would be organised.

“This is an event of CAF. So we are ready, and we are telling Kenyans to support the effort of the government, the LOC and FKF,” he stated.

He called for a united national effort, noting that cooperation between the government, football authorities and other stakeholders would be essential in delivering a successful tournament.

On the state of Talanta Stadium, Musonye said several areas that had attracted attention during CAF's previous inspection had since been addressed.

He identified the beach area and other sections of the facility as some of the concerns raised by inspectors approximately two months ago, but said the issues had been resolved.

Musonye added that improvements were still underway in selected sections, including the expansion of the media conference room, television and broadcast facilities, VIP section, and presidential lounge.

He further confirmed that the stadium's floodlights and dressing rooms were ready, expressing confidence that the venue could accommodate the January 5 encounter.

The LOC chairperson explained that the decision to schedule the match for January 5 was informed by the need to ensure the facility was operational before inviting the two international clubs and publicising the event.

Musonye described the January 5 match as one of the key events in Kenya's calendar of activities ahead of AFCON 2027, saying it would provide the organising committee with an opportunity to assess its preparedness.

He explained that the encounter would expose LOC officials to the demands of organising a high-profile international football event, particularly in areas where some committee members had limited experience.

According to Musonye, the match would allow the committee to identify operational gaps, learn from challenges encountered and improve its capacity before the continental tournament.

He urged football fans to attend in large numbers, describing the opportunity to watch Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam compete in Kenya as a rare experience.

“We want Kenyans to attend that match in large numbers because it is a rare opportunity to watch Bayern and Ajax,” Musonye said.

The January 5 fixture is among several activities planned ahead of AFCON 2027, with the LOC expected to use the events to strengthen its preparations and assess the country's ability to host international football competitions.