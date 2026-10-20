PS Kiptoo: Govt targets better conditions for athletes ahead of AFCON 2027

Kenya’s preparations for two major international sporting events are set to go beyond stadium construction, with the government planning measures to improve athletes’ safety, accommodation and training conditions as the country gears up for AFCON 2027 and the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said the government was working to address the welfare needs of sportsmen and women while expanding and improving facilities to support the country’s ambitions of hosting international competitions and nurturing sporting talent.

Speaking at Kipchoge Keino Stadium on October 19, 2026, Kiptoo said the measures would be implemented under the government’s sports policy, with particular attention to areas that have produced some of Kenya’s most successful athletes.

“Yeah, we have under the sports policy there’s a lot of effort now that is being made to make sure that we address issues regarding the welfare of the sports, our sportsmen and we will be of course rolling out this as we go forward,” the PS said.

His remarks come as Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties pursue joint efforts to improve sports infrastructure in a region renowned for its contribution to Kenya’s achievements in athletics.

Kiptoo said the government’s plans would focus on creating an environment where athletes can train safely, access proper accommodation and use facilities suited to their sporting needs.

The measures are expected to benefit athletes in high-altitude areas, particularly those preparing for local and international competitions.

Several sports facilities in the region are expected to play a role in these efforts, including Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Caps Stadium, Kamariny Stadium and Lornah Kiplagat Stadium.

The government’s approach combines the development of physical infrastructure with measures aimed at improving athletes’ day-to-day welfare, giving them better conditions to develop their abilities and compete at the highest level.

Kiptoo highlighted the close connection between the three counties and their long history of producing accomplished athletes.

“This region has a shared understanding that Uasin Gishu is the city of champions, Nandi is the source of champions, while Marakwet is the home of champions,” Kiptoo said.

Despite the region’s strong record in athletics, Kiptoo acknowledged that the infrastructure available had not always kept pace with its sporting achievements.

He said cooperation among Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet was helping to address the shortfall by improving facilities that can support athletes and strengthen the region’s position in Kenyan sports.

The planned welfare measures come as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania, followed by the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

Kiptoo described the athletics championships as an important moment for Africa, noting that the continent will host the global competition for the first time.

Kenya won the hosting rights after competing with London, Munich and Rome, securing an opportunity to stage a major event on the international athletics calendar.

As part of its preparations, the government has invested in 33 stadia across the country. The facilities include the 60,000-capacity Talanta Stadium, Kasarani Stadium, Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Caps Stadium and Kamariny Stadium.

The projects are intended to strengthen the country’s ability to stage major sporting events while providing venues for training and other sporting activities.

According to Kiptoo, the infrastructure developments are also expected to increase demand for accommodation and support improvements in essential services, including roads and water supply.

The benefits could extend beyond the stadiums themselves, with surrounding areas expected to require supporting facilities and services as preparations for the competitions advance.

Kiptoo said Kenya was building on its experience of hosting previous international competitions to improve preparations for future tournaments and ensure that the investments continue to benefit the country after the events end.

Among the competitions Kenya has hosted are the 2007 Africa Cross Country Championships, the 2017 World Under-18 Athletics Championships and the 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

The experience gained from organising these events is helping inform plans for the upcoming competitions, as the government seeks to strengthen the country’s ability to manage major international sporting tournaments.

The preparations are also expected to support the wider development of sports by improving access to facilities and creating better conditions for athletes to train and compete.

Kiptoo said combining infrastructure development with stronger welfare support would help advance Kenya’s sporting ambitions while creating economic opportunities in counties that have contributed significantly to the country’s athletics success.

The government’s plans place athlete welfare alongside stadium development, with the aim of improving the country’s readiness for AFCON 2027 and the 2029 World Athletics Championships while ensuring the investments remain useful to athletes and communities long after the competitions are over.