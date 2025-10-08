Confederation of African Football CAF
Sports
Kinshasa to host 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly on 6 October
The Assembly reviews competitions, adopts the budget and audited accounts, considers statutory matters and agrees the priorities that will shape African football’s growth. Each member association has one vote, ensuring decisions reflect the will of the entire CAF family.
Sports
CAF Champions League: 2025/26 edition promises fireworks as continental season begins
Kenyan champions Kenya Police FC will represent the country's hopes in this year's, competition, where they will take on neighbours Mogadishu City FC in their preliminary group stage clash, a fixture that will generate genuine interest considering the local context
Sports
CAF releases CHAN schedule with Tanzania hosting first match, Kenya the final
Kenya is in group A which will be a tough nut to crack. They take on Morocco, Angola, DR Congo and Zambia in their group phase fixtures.