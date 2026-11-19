Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured tea farmers that the government is accelerating interventions to increase their earnings, including setting aside Sh3.5 billion to address outstanding issues affecting tea bonuses.

Kindiki said the government was prioritising farmers' welfare through reforms in the tea subsector to ensure they receive better returns from their produce.

Speaking on Thursday during an inspection of development projects in Belgut Constituency, Kericho County, the Deputy President said the administration was committed to addressing concerns raised by tea farmers.

He recalled that residents had raised concerns over tea bonuses when President William Ruto recently visited the region.

"When President William Ruto visited this region recently, residents raised concerns regarding tea bonuses. The President has assured farmers that the government will provide 3.5 billion shillings to address the outstanding issues and ensure tea farmers receive better bonuses," Kindiki said.

He said the financial intervention was among measures intended to improve farmers' livelihoods and ensure they benefit more from tea farming.

The Deputy President's remarks come amid concerns among tea farmers over earnings from the crop, with the government seeking to streamline the subsector and improve returns.

During his visit, Kindiki also inspected ongoing construction works on the Serurut-Belgut Technical Training Institute-Kabianga Road.

The road forms part of a wider programme targeting 740 kilometres of roads in Kericho County at an estimated cost of Sh55 billion.

He also broke ground for the construction of a 1,040-bed-capacity hostel at Belgut Technical Training Institute, aimed at expanding accommodation facilities for students.

Kindiki said Kericho County had benefited from the government's development programme, which includes infrastructure, housing and education projects.

He said the county received Sh14 billion for affordable housing, modern markets, and accommodation facilities for learning institutions.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot welcomed the government's allocation, saying it would help improve the welfare of farmers and residents.

"We are grateful for the money that has been allocated to farmers. We know it will go a long way to uplift our farmers," Cheruiyot said.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech also praised Kindiki's leadership, assuring him of continued support for the administration's development agenda.

"Since you assumed office, you have upheld the dignity of that office. Since you came into office, there has been no controversy surrounding the Office of the Deputy President. I want to assure you that you have earned our respect," Koech said.

Other leaders who accompanied the Deputy President included Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei, Sigowet-Soin MP Justice Kemei and Kipkelion West MP Hillary Kosgei, alongside members of the county assembly.

The visit formed part of the government's ongoing inspection of development projects and engagement with communities on service delivery and economic priorities.