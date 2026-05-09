Business
Government defends new tea levy as push to boost farmers’ earnings
The levy, which took effect on May 1, 2026, imposes a charge of 0.8 percent of auction value or custom value for direct sales at the point of export.
The levy, which took effect on May 1, 2026, imposes a charge of 0.8 percent of auction value or custom value for direct sales at the point of export.
Factories in the East of the Rift recorded an average of USD 2.95 per kilogram, while those in the West averaged only USD 1.78 due to lower-quality teas.
Speaking on Thursday, Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh said the government remains committed to supporting tea farmers through both immediate and long-term measures.