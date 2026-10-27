Kindiki: Gov't will not ban election results livestreaming

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government will respect the outcome of the 2027 General Election, saying the administration has no intention of compromising the electoral process.

Kindiki maintained that the election would be conducted transparently, dismissing concerns that restrictions on the live-streaming of results could undermine public confidence in the exercise.

“There are people spreading rumours that the government wants to undermine our democracy, our freedoms and our electoral process. I want to say that, as a government, we cannot allow elections to be undermined or conducted in an environment lacking transparency,” the DP stated.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration had benefited from a credible electoral process in 2022 and would protect the democratic rights of voters in the next election.

“The election will be free and fair, transparent and democratic. We ourselves are beneficiaries of democratic, free and fair elections. Voting will take place and by evening, we will count the votes. Whoever wins will lead us, and whoever does not win will wait for another opportunity,” he noted.

Speaking on Monday during a development tour of Kinangop Constituency in Nyandarua County, Kindiki urged politicians seeking elective positions to avoid violence and divisive political tactics that could threaten national stability.

“Politics is not a matter of life and death. The nation is more important than whoever gets elected. The person who wins leads us, while the one who loses waits for another opportunity. We cannot allow ourselves to destabilise the country because of political competition,” the DP emphasised.

During the tour, Kindiki inspected the construction of a 580-bed hostel at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kinangop Campus. The Sh232 million project is intended to expand accommodation facilities for students.

He also launched the construction of the Mwendaandu-Heni-Karati Road, part of a wider programme to upgrade 1,000 kilometres of roads across Nyandarua County at a cost of Sh46 billion.

Other ongoing road projects in Kinangop include Njabini-Sasumua, Chole-Matundura and Haraka-Karangatha-Kinamba, while construction of the Kwa Waichangai-Kinja-Kitiri-Kitogo Road is expected to begin.

The Deputy President pledged to push for the timely completion of government projects, saying residents should benefit from improved infrastructure and expanded access to essential services.

“I want to assure the people of Nyandarua and the people of Kenya that I will not let you down. My responsibility as the President’s assistant is to help push for the completion of all these projects for the development of our country. I will do my best. Those moving around with nothing to offer here cannot outdo me in matters of work,” he said.

Nyandarua is also benefiting from the affordable housing programme, including the construction of 220 housing units in Engineer. Under the last-mile electricity connectivity programme, the government has allocated Sh1.6 billion to connect 12,500 additional households across the county, with Sh400 million earmarked for 3,200 households in Kinangop.

Kindiki said the administration would seek another mandate in 2027 based on its development record, including road construction, water projects, electricity connections and market infrastructure.

“When I stand here next year, together with the President, to ask for your votes, I will not embarrass you. We will come here and count the roads, water projects, electricity connections and markets. Then we will ask you to vote for another term in office,” the DP indicated.

Kindiki was accompanied by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku and other local leaders during the visit.