Kindiki pushes for African-led solutions to end conflicts, secure lasting peace

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for African-led solutions to conflicts, urging countries to strengthen institutions, promote dialogue and invest in regional security mechanisms to secure lasting peace.

Kindiki said the continent’s long-term development depended on its ability to prevent conflicts and resolve disputes through homegrown approaches supported by effective institutions and inclusive political processes.

He spoke on Saturday at the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, where he represented President William Ruto.

“An African model for peace must be built on prevention, dialogue, and African-led solutions,” Kindiki said.

He said the African Union, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms needed to be empowered and adequately resourced to address security challenges across the continent.

The Deputy President added that these institutions should work with international partners while ensuring African countries retain ownership of decisions affecting their peace and security.

Kindiki’s remarks came alongside a broader call for African nations to strengthen cooperation and protect their economic interests as they seek greater influence in global affairs.

He said strong institutions and mutually beneficial regional integration were necessary to safeguard the continent’s sovereignty, sustain peace and advance shared development priorities.

“Our shared objective must be to strengthen institutions, deepen mutually beneficial integration, and enhance Africa’s capacity to safeguard its sovereignty, sustain peace and shape global affairs,” he said.

Kindiki also urged African countries to engage international partners on equal terms, warning against arrangements that could undermine the continent’s interests.

“Africa must engage all partners constructively, without isolation or automatic alignment, guided by its interests and collective priorities. Africa should be a partner to all, a satellite of none, and an equal participant in shaping the international order,” he said.

He argued that economic transformation was also critical to Africa’s long-term stability, calling for greater investment in manufacturing, technology, skills development and value addition.

According to Kindiki, African countries should reduce their reliance on exporting raw materials and importing finished products by processing more of their own resources.

“Africa must move beyond exporting raw materials and importing finished products,” he said, adding that the continent needed to capture greater value from its minerals, agriculture, energy and human capital.

The Deputy President further called for increased investment in digital infrastructure and technological capabilities to help African countries respond to emerging opportunities and challenges.

He said governments needed to strengthen data governance, protect critical digital infrastructure and develop local expertise to shape the rules governing new technologies.

Kindiki cited Kenya’s M-PESA, Ethiopian Airlines and Dangote Industries as examples of African enterprises operating in digital finance, aviation, cement manufacturing and oil refining.

He said such businesses demonstrated the potential for African innovation and enterprise to support economic advancement.

The Deputy President also highlighted President Ruto’s work as African Union Champion for Institutional Reform, saying efforts were underway to advance a more effective, accountable and financially sustainable continental organisation.

“President William Ruto, as African Union Champion for Institutional Reform, is advancing Africa’s collective commitment to a more effective, accountable and financially sustainable Union that delivers on the continent’s priorities,” he said.

Kindiki said stronger cooperation, accountable institutions and African-led initiatives would be essential to building lasting peace and creating conditions for sustainable development across the continent.