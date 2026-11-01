Kindiki departs for Antigua and Barbuda to represent Ruto at 2026 Commonwealth Summit

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has departed Nairobi for Antigua and Barbuda, where he will lead Kenya’s delegation at the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), representing President William Ruto.

Kindiki left Nairobi on Sunday afternoon, November 1, ahead of the four-day summit scheduled to take place in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, from November 1 to 4, 2026.

In a statement on Sunday, the government said Kenya would use the international gathering to advance its strategic national interests, strengthen diplomatic relations and position itself as a stable destination for foreign investment.

The summit brings together leaders and representatives from 56 Commonwealth member states, which collectively have a population of approximately 2.7 billion people spread across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and the Pacific.

Kenya intends to use the platform to expand its economic and diplomatic networks while seeking partnerships that could support its national development agenda.

According to the statement, Kindiki’s participation will involve plenary sessions, bilateral engagements and side events aimed at opening more opportunities for Kenyan businesses and attracting foreign capital.

The country is expected to promote investment-ready projects and explore partnerships in sectors including infrastructure, energy, tourism, technology and the blue economy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also identified market access, value addition and enterprise development as key areas of interest during the summit.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei said Kenya's participation was focused on translating diplomatic engagements into practical economic opportunities for citizens.

Beyond trade and investment, Kenya will use the meeting to advance its position on global challenges, particularly international financial reforms, climate financing and sustainable development.

The government said it would seek greater support for national priorities while advocating for the interests of developing countries in international discussions.

Kenya will also pursue cooperation in skills development, entrepreneurship and digital opportunities, particularly for young people and women.

The delegation is further expected to strengthen bilateral relations and seek international support for Kenya’s diplomatic priorities, including the candidature of Supreme Court Judge Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u for election to the International Criminal Court for the 2027–2036 term.

The 2026 summit is being held under the theme Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.

Kenya's participation comes as Commonwealth countries seek to increase trade among member states, with the bloc targeting US$2 trillion in intra-Commonwealth trade by 2030, up from approximately US$880 billion recorded in 2024.