‘Usawa ni sawa’: Kindiki vows to end regional marginalisation in Kenya

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has pledged equitable development and equal access to economic opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, gender or region.

Speaking in Njoro Constituency, Nakuru County, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government was committed to eliminating discrimination and ensuring every Kenyan benefits from national development.

“We will make sure we have an equitable country. A country that respects every citizen without caring where they were born, where they live, their age or gender, their religion or their ethnicity,” he said.

He added that the administration’s economic agenda was focused on improving livelihoods from the bottom up, with the aim of ensuring citizens could afford basic commodities.

“Usawa ni Sawa,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to building a united nation where no community is marginalised.

The Deputy President made the remarks while inspecting infrastructure projects in the constituency, including the Njoro-Beeston-Lawina-Elburgon Road, being constructed at a cost of Sh2 billion.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addressing residents in Njoro constituency, Nakuru County on October 27,2026. — DPCS

He also visited the Nesuit modern market, which is 99 per cent complete and has cost Sh55 million.

Kindiki said the government was investing in modern markets to provide traders, including small-scale vendors, with decent and suitable spaces to conduct business.

Two other markets are under construction in Njoro at Mauche, costing Sh56 million, and Kihingo, costing Sh65 million.

Across Nakuru County, 25 modern markets worth Sh2.5 billion are progressing, with four additional projects valued at Sh715 million in the pipeline.

The county has also received Sh46 billion for affordable housing, markets and institutional hostels, alongside police and prison housing.

More than 870 kilometres of roads, valued at Sh38 billion, are also under development across the county.

On electricity access, Kindiki said Sh3 billion had been allocated to connect 25,000 homes across the region.

Njoro has received Sh370 million to connect an additional 3,300 households.

He pledged to push for an increased allocation to raise the number of connections in Njoro to 6,500.

“We want to connect every home in the country. It is not about the standard of the house; every Kenyan deserves to have access to electricity for their own empowerment,” he said.

Kindiki was accompanied by local leaders, including Njoro MP Charity Kathambi and Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule.