Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda is pushing for a Senate probe into maritime safety on Lake Victoria following the November 7 boat accident at Atella Beach in Kisumu County.

Ojienda wants the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether authorities are adequately enforcing safety regulations for recreational boats.

In his request for a Statement in the Senate, the Senator raised concerns over vessel inspections, passenger limits, operator certification, availability of life jackets and emergency rescue services.

He cited Kenya Maritime Authority data showing that Lake Victoria recorded 420 accidents and 269 deaths between 2015 and 2025, with most incidents attributed to failure to comply with maritime safety standards.

Although the government has initiated the Lake Victoria Maritime Communication and Transport Project to improve safety through operator training, certification, affordable life jackets and real-time weather alerts, Ojienda said "concerns remain over the implementation and enforcement of these measures, particularly for recreational boats."

The Senator wants the committee, chaired by Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, to establish how many passengers were aboard the boat when it capsized, whether it was operating within its licensed capacity and whether the coxswain had the required certification.

He is also seeking details on the number of people rescued, any fatalities and the progress of investigations into the accident.

Beyond Atella Beach, Ojienda wants the committee to examine safety enforcement at other recreational sites, including Dunga Beach and Hippo Point, as well as the availability of rescue boats, trained divers and emergency response services along the Kisumu shoreline.

The committee is further expected to assess progress in implementing the Lake Victoria maritime project, including the establishment of a dedicated rescue centre and the operationalisation of the Maritime Safety Information Service.