Meta is reviewing its climate commitments as the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence increases demand for the data centres and infrastructure needed to power its operations.

The company said Thursday it was reconsidering its 2030 deadline for achieving net-zero emissions, marking another shift in corporate climate targets among major American companies.

In its annual sustainability report, Meta disclosed that its net carbon equivalent emissions rose by 45 per cent in 2025 to 11.8 million metric tonnes.

The company's Vice President of Data Centres, Rachel Peterson, and Global Head of Net Zero and Sustainability, Blair Swedeen, said the company was reviewing its timelines, implementation plans and interim targets, including the 2030 net-zero commitment.

"When we set our net zero emissions goal, we anticipated steady growth, falling clean energy costs, and changes in the broader system that would enable progress at the pace we envisioned. The reality has been far more complex," the executives said.

They added that delivering on Meta's artificial intelligence ambitions required building the infrastructure needed to support the technology.

Meta first announced its target in 2020, committing to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2030, in line with the ambitions of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The growing environmental impact of artificial intelligence has also raised concerns over electricity consumption and carbon emissions from large data centres.

A study published in Nature Sustainability this week found that 403 of the largest data centres in the United States accounted for approximately two per cent of the country's electricity consumption, with a combined carbon footprint comparable to that of Denmark.

The trend comes amid a broader retreat by major American corporations from previously announced environmental commitments.

General Motors, Walmart and Google have all faced challenges meeting or maintaining earlier climate targets, while beverage manufacturers Coca-Cola and Pepsi have revised the baseline years and ambitions of their emissions reduction commitments.