Palestinian American Aber Kawas wins New York Senate seat

Aber Kawas has broken new ground in American politics after winning a seat in the New York State Senate, becoming the first Palestinian American elected to the state's legislature and the first Muslim woman to serve in the chamber.

The Queens-based community organiser announced her victory on Instagram on Tuesday night, marking a major breakthrough for Palestinian American representation in the United States.

Born and raised in New York to Palestinian parents, Kawas entered the race as a first-time candidate and secured the Democratic nomination for Senate District 12 in June. The contest was seen as decisive in the heavily Democratic district covering parts of Queens.

Her campaign gained support from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the city's Democratic Socialists of America, who backed her bid under a democratic-socialist platform.

Kawas centred her campaign on housing affordability and stronger protections for tenants, alongside immigrant rights amid an aggressive federal immigration crackdown. She also made solidarity with Palestinians a key part of her political agenda, an issue that has gained prominence among a new generation of candidates since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Her campaign, however, faced repeated attacks from right-wing media outlets, which Kawas and her supporters dismissed as attempts to discredit a Palestinian American seeking elected office.

Her victory adds to a growing list of milestones in Muslim and Palestinian American political representation across the country, as more candidates from the communities seek positions in government.

MNTV identified at least 51 Muslim Americans on the ballot nationwide, with candidates contesting seats at different levels, ranging from the US Senate to local city councils.

Kawas is among a new wave of political figures who have used grassroots organising to build support and make the transition into elected leadership.

Her election also brings a prominent Palestinian American voice into the New York State Legislature, an institution at the centre of important national discussions on immigration policy, housing affordability and America's position on Israel.

The outcome is still being updated, with official vote totals expected as the results are finalised.