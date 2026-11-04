Georgia’s Keisha Lance Bottoms makes US history as first black woman elected Governor

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has made history after winning the Georgia gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black woman to be elected governor of a US state in a landmark victory for the Democratic Party.

The former Atlanta mayor on November 3, 2026 defeated Republican billionaire businessman Rick Jackson in a closely watched contest in Georgia, a state that has traditionally been a political battleground between Democrats and Republicans.

Jackson had been considered the favourite to win the race, having invested more than $100 million (Sh13 billion) of his personal fortune in his campaign. However, Bottoms gained momentum in the final days of the campaign, securing support from influential Democratic figures, including former US President Barack Obama and Senator Jon Ossoff, who also won re-election on Tuesday.

At 56, Bottoms becomes one of the most prominent Democratic leaders in the country, with her victory marking a major milestone for Black women in American politics.

Born and raised in Atlanta, she is the daughter of blues musician Major Lance. Before joining politics, Bottoms worked as a lawyer and served as a magistrate judge in Fulton County.

Her political career began in 2009 when she was elected to the Atlanta City Council, a position that helped establish her profile in local leadership.

She later became mayor of Atlanta, a role that brought her into the national spotlight during the 2020 protests following the murder of George Floyd.

During the protests, Bottoms was among the prominent Democratic leaders whose names were considered for a possible vice-presidential position in Joe Biden's administration. However, she announced that she would not seek re-election as Atlanta mayor that year.

She subsequently joined Biden's administration, serving as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement until 2023.

Her campaign for governor gained momentum after Democratic Representative Lucy McBath, who had been considered the party's preferred candidate, withdrew from the race, citing her spouse's health challenges.

Bottoms went on to defeat six other contenders in the Democratic primary without the need for a runoff election, securing the party's ticket for the November contest.

Her Republican opponent, Jackson, had mounted an expensive campaign, spending heavily on advertisements that highlighted violent incidents in Atlanta during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

His campaign also focused on the death of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was killed during a street takeover involving armed gunmen.

Despite the extensive spending and advertising, Jackson failed to secure victory, with Bottoms emerging ahead in a result that points to growing challenges for Republicans and President Donald Trump's political camp.

During her campaign, Bottoms placed affordability and access to healthcare among her key priorities, promising to pursue policies aimed at easing the financial pressure on residents.

She pledged to sign legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act, a move that would widen access to healthcare for eligible residents.

Bottoms also promised to reverse restrictions on abortion access in Georgia, making reproductive rights another major issue in her campaign.

Her election marks a historic moment for Georgia and the United States, as she prepares to take office as the first Black woman to lead a state government.