Ossoff defeats Collins as democrats celebrate Georgia Senate victory

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has emerged victorious in one of the closely watched contests in the US midterm elections, defeating Republican rival Mike Collins to retain his Georgia seat and deliver a major boost to his party in a state that has become increasingly competitive.

The projected victory marks another important political milestone for Ossoff, whose growing influence within the Democratic Party has drawn national attention, particularly amid speculation about his possible ambitions in the 2028 presidential race.

During the campaign, Ossoff made the rising cost of living a central issue, arguing that Collins had remained loyal to President Donald Trump despite growing concerns over the impact of his administration's policies on American households.

He repeatedly attacked his opponent for supporting what he described as a "failed president", seeking to make economic pressure and the affordability of basic needs key deciding factors for voters.

Collins, who serves in the US House of Representatives, countered by holding former President Joe Biden responsible for the rising cost of living. He also defended his support for Trump's war in Iran.

The Republican was further challenged over his backing of Trump's tariffs, with Ossoff arguing that the measures had contributed to inflation and increased the financial burden on ordinary Americans.

The result was largely expected, with opinion polls consistently placing Ossoff ahead of Collins. Republicans had reportedly redirected campaign resources to other competitive races after the Democrat established a strong advantage in Georgia.

The Senate contest was among the first major races projected in Tuesday's midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress for the remainder of Trump's presidency.

The outcome of the wider elections is expected to shape the president's ability to push his legislative priorities, depending on whether Republicans retain their congressional majority or Democrats make sufficient gains to take control.

Georgia has become an important battleground for both parties. Although Trump carried the state in 2024, Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won it in 2020, highlighting its changing political landscape.

Ossoff's victory also comes after Republican Governor Brian Kemp declined to challenge him. Kemp had been considered a strong potential candidate against the incumbent senator, but his decision not to enter the contest left Collins to carry the Republican challenge.

Political observers had speculated that Kemp was reluctant to face Ossoff because of the Democrat's growing popularity and national profile.

The senator has also attracted attention over suggestions that he could seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. However, he has repeatedly dismissed the speculation, insisting that he has "zero interest" in running for president.

Instead, Ossoff concentrated his campaign on economic concerns, with exit polls indicating that the cost of living was the leading issue for many voters.

His projected win could offer an early indication of Democrats' performance in the wider midterm contests, although it remains too early to establish the overall direction of the results.

Beyond securing another Senate term, the Georgia victory could further raise Ossoff's profile within the Democratic Party and intensify discussions about whether he could emerge as a major contender in the next presidential election.