US warns citizens to avoid Riyadh airport after deadly Houthi attack

The United States has urged its citizens in Saudi Arabia to avoid King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and surrounding areas following attacks on the facility that left at least 12 people dead and 309 injured.

In a security alert issued on October 11, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions, advising travellers to confirm their departure status directly with airlines and airports.

“The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas,” the alert stated.

The mission also urged Americans to exercise extreme caution when using major airports across Saudi Arabia and remain alert to developments.

US government employees working in the Kingdom have been instructed to obtain special authorisation before using King Khalid International Airport, as well as airports in Jeddah and Dammam.

The restrictions extend beyond airports, with American government employees barred from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border because of security risks. Special authorisation is also required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

The mission advised citizens to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence and follow instructions from local authorities.

It also urged Americans to monitor local media, keep their phones charged and maintain a low profile, particularly at locations publicly associated with the United States.

“If an aerial attack occurs, stay away from glass doors, windows, and any fallen debris, and monitor your phone and news outlets for official guidance,” the alert said.

The mission confirmed that regular and emergency consular services remain available to US citizens in Saudi Arabia.

The warning follows an attack on King Khalid International Airport on October 10, which Saudi authorities said killed at least 12 people and injured 309.

The casualties included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis and one person each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

A Saudi-led military coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi rebels for the attack and vowed to retaliate, describing the strike as a “full-fledged war crime”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attacks and confirmed that an American citizen had been killed in the strikes.

President Donald Trump said Washington could join Saudi Arabia in military action against the Houthis, telling reporters: “We may. We're going to look at it.”

The United Nations also condemned the attacks, with Secretary-General António Guterres describing them as a “violation of international law” that “must cease immediately”.

Airport operations were suspended following the attack, while several airlines cancelled or diverted flights amid heightened security concerns.