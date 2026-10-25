Obama mocks Trump’s White House renovations, rising fuel prices ahead of Midterms

Former US President Barack Obama has mocked President Donald Trump’s White House renovations and criticised his handling of the conflict with Iran during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Obama addressed thousands of supporters on Saturday, October 24, as he campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton and Senate candidate Sherrod Brown. The event was part of the party’s efforts to mobilise voters in Ohio, where closely contested races could influence the balance of power in Washington.

Obama questioned Trump’s focus on renovations to the presidential residence, citing the proposed ballroom, changes to the Rose Garden and the installation of a helipad on the South Lawn.

According to Fox News, Obama suggested Trump seemed more interested in home improvements than governing, then delivered pointed criticism of the president’s decorative choices.

“(Trump) has got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” Obama said.

The White House renovations include both decorative changes and planned infrastructure improvements. According to the White House, the proposed State Ballroom would add about 90,000 square feet of space, with seating for up to 650 people.

The administration says the facility would reduce reliance on temporary tents when hosting major official events.

The Rose Garden’s central lawn was replaced with limestone paving in 2025 to create a patio for outdoor events, while roses were retained around the perimeter. The administration also unveiled a granite helipad bearing the presidential seal in September.

Obama’s criticism extended beyond the White House grounds to Trump’s handling of the conflict with Iran, which he linked to rising energy costs.

He described the war as unnecessary and questioned whether Americans had supported the decision to enter the conflict. He also defended the nuclear agreement negotiated during his presidency, arguing that it had constrained Iran’s nuclear programme.

The 2015 agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, provided sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities and international inspections. Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018, arguing that its restrictions were inadequate and that it failed to address Iran’s ballistic missile programme and support for regional armed groups.

Obama also criticised the administration over consumer prices and immigration enforcement, urging voters to hold Republicans accountable for the president’s policies.

The rally placed Ohio’s two major statewide contests in the national spotlight. Acton, the Democratic nominee for governor, is challenging Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, while Brown is seeking to return to the Senate by defeating Republican incumbent Jon Husted.

The midterm elections on November 3 will determine all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats, along with gubernatorial and other state-level contests. The outcome will shape the political environment for the remainder of Trump’s term.

Ohio has shifted towards Republicans in recent presidential elections. Trump carried the state in 2024, while Obama won it in both 2008 and 2012. Democrats hope his popularity among their supporters will boost turnout in the final days of the campaign.

The Cleveland rally formed part of a broader Democratic effort to use prominent party figures to energise voters and challenge the Republican administration’s record on the economy, foreign policy and governance.

Obama’s remarks directly attacked Trump’s priorities, as Democrats seek to persuade voters that the president’s decisions should have consequences at the ballot box.