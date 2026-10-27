Trump claims Brazil election was rigged after Bolsonaro loses to Lula

US President Donald Trump has questioned the legitimacy of Brazil’s presidential election, claiming the vote was “rigged” as right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro called for the annulment of the results that secured leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva another term in office.

Trump made the remarks on Monday, joining the growing criticism from Bolsonaro’s allies following Lula’s dramatic comeback victory.

Lula, who turns 81 on Tuesday, defeated his rival after an intense campaign that mobilised supporters of the left both on the streets and across social media.

Lula secured approximately 4.4 million more votes than his opponent, marking a significant turnaround after losing to Bolsonaro in the first round of voting. The victory gives Lula a fourth term as president.

Flavio Bolsonaro, the 45-year-old son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, challenged the outcome, focusing on a nationwide extension of voting hours by two hours following transport difficulties in some cities.

The extension was granted at Lula’s request. Flavio had also requested that polling stations remain open longer in certain regions because of heavy rains. However, he later described the nationwide extension as “unacceptable” and a “dirty trick.”

Trump, a close ally of the Bolsonaro family, told reporters in Washington that the election appeared suspicious.

“I didn’t take sides but it looked like another rigged election frankly...it looked so corrupt,” Trump said.

The US president added that he got along well with Lula but questioned the way the votes were counted and the decision to extend voting hours.

“I like Lula, I get along with him very well. I just thought it was a very bad look, the way it was tabulated — with the extension,” he said.

Flavio Bolsonaro Says He Cannot Leave Brazil

In a video posted on social media on Monday afternoon, Flavio Bolsonaro said police had ordered him to surrender his passports, leaving him unable to travel abroad.

“I am now prohibited from leaving the country,” he said.

The senator said the decision had been issued by a Supreme Court justice and was linked to comments made by his brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who lives in the United States.

Two days before the election, Eduardo told a US podcast that he supported his brother leaving Brazil if he lost the presidential race, citing ongoing investigations against the family.

Flavio denied having any intention of leaving the country, saying he would surrender his passports and challenge what he described as an unjust decision.

“I will surrender my passports and defend myself against this travesty,” he said.

Despite the dispute over the election results, Flavio maintained his demand for the presidential vote to be annulled. In a separate statement, he also declared himself the leader of the opposition.

Brazilian police are investigating Flavio over alleged corruption linked to the financing of Dark Horse, a biographical film about his father.

The allegations have added to political tensions following Lula’s victory, with the Bolsonaro family continuing to challenge aspects of the political and legal developments surrounding them.

Markets React to Lula’s Victory

Brazil’s financial markets experienced significant turbulence following Lula’s re-election, with the country’s markets reportedly tumbling nearly 17 percent while the dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real.

Investors expressed concerns about the government’s fiscal discipline and the potential economic implications of Lula’s policies.

Flavio Bolsonaro accused Lula of engaging in what he described as “an unprecedented abuse of both political and economic power,” pointing to a series of social spending announcements made during the campaign.

The senator’s criticism reflected broader concerns among Lula’s opponents over government expenditure and economic management. However, the election results were welcomed by supporters who viewed his victory as a renewed mandate for the left.

Lula Celebrates Historic Comeback

Lula’s supporters celebrated his victory on Sunday night, with tens of thousands taking to the streets following the announcement of the results.

The campaign, which rallied voters around the slogan “Never Again Bolsonaro,” succeeded in mobilising support for Lula after his first-round defeat.

The proportion of voters who abstained fell from 21 percent in the first round to 19 percent in the runoff. The share of blank and spoiled ballots also declined.

Lawyer Julio Canelo, 42, described Lula’s victory as a success for the wider democratic movement.

“It was the result of the people mobilizing, in the streets and online,” Canelo told AFP.

Addressing jubilant supporters in Sao Paulo on Sunday night, Lula credited young people with helping secure his return to office.

“I owe this victory to the rebellious youth who rose up to defend democracy,” he said.

The result prompted congratulations from governments across Europe, as well as Russia, China, India, South Africa and other countries.

Several right-wing governments in Latin America that maintain close ties with Trump also accepted Lula’s victory despite having supported Bolsonaro during the campaign.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, who had backed Bolsonaro, said the outcome should be respected.

“When the people speak at the ballot box, their will must be respected,” he said.