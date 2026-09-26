Global Affairs
Lula targets Brazil's online betting industry ahead of election
Lula signed the provisional order on Friday, introducing measures that "prohibits all sports betting and online casinos".
Lula signed the provisional order on Friday, introducing measures that "prohibits all sports betting and online casinos".
Lula, a leftist titan of Latin American politics who is loved and despised in near-equal measure in Brazil, highlighted what he called his stamina and good health as he addressed a convention of his Worker's Party (PT) in Sao Paulo attended by around 3,000 people.