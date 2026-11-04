Acting TSC boss Evaleen Mitei among five shortlisted for CEO position

The race for the position of Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Secretary and Chief Executive Officer has narrowed to five candidates, among them the commission’s Acting CEO, Evaleen Jessang Mitei, who will compete for the top position in interviews scheduled for November 16, 2026.

Mitei is among five applicants shortlisted from 124 people who submitted their applications following the commission’s advertisement for the position. Her inclusion sets the stage for her to potentially secure the position on a substantive basis after serving in an acting capacity.

According to a public announcement issued by the TSC on November 4, the other candidates selected for the interview are Cheptumo Ayabei, Robert Ogette, Lawrence Ngai Kaburu and Farah Abdi Saman.

The commission said it received 124 applications by the October 30 deadline, which were subsequently reviewed for completeness, submission and compliance with the requirements outlined in the advertisement.

Ayabei, who is from Baringo County, will be the first candidate to face the interview panel at 9am. Mitei, from Uasin Gishu County, is scheduled to appear at 10am, followed by Ogette from Migori County at 11am.

Kaburu, who hails from Tharaka Nithi County, will be interviewed at noon, while Saman, from Mandera County, is scheduled for the final interview at 1pm.

The announcement also indicated that Ayabei is a person with a disability, while Mitei is the only woman among the five shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment process follows an advertisement published by the commission on September 29, 2026, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for the position of Secretary/CEO.

Under the requirements, applicants were expected to be Kenyan citizens, possess a degree in Education from a university recognised in Kenya and have at least 10 years of experience in education, administration and management, public administration, human resource management or financial management.

Applicants were also required to meet the leadership and integrity standards set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The interviews will be conducted at the Teachers Service Commission Building, 3rd Floor (Tower), with shortlisted candidates required to report at least 30 minutes before their scheduled interview time.

The position of Secretary/CEO is the commission’s top administrative office, placing the successful candidate at the centre of the management and implementation of its mandate in the education sector.