Nine foreigners arrested in South Africa over Ukraine war plans

Nine foreign nationals have been arrested in South Africa after authorities intercepted an alleged attempt to travel abroad and take part in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, raising fresh concerns over the recruitment of Africans into the war.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were picked up on Sunday night during a coordinated security operation in Johannesburg, shortly before they were due to leave the country.

Police said the arrests were carried out at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma, east of Johannesburg, with Interpol and other law enforcement agencies participating in the operation.

According to the police, the nine were found as they were "preparing to board flights out of the country". Investigators have not, however, established where they were headed or which side of the conflict they allegedly intended to join.

The suspects are accused of breaching South African laws that prohibit participation in mercenary activities without permission from the government.

Authorities said the involvement of Interpol and international security agencies suggested that the case could also involve alleged offences under the laws of the suspects' respective home countries.

Police have withheld their nationalities but confirmed that all nine were foreign nationals who did not live in South Africa.

They have also remained tight-lipped about the people or organisations suspected of arranging the alleged recruitment and travel plans, as well as whether the suspects were destined for Russia or Ukraine.

The incident adds to mounting reports of African nationals being drawn into the war, with some allegedly deceived about the nature of the opportunities offered to them before ending up on the battlefield.

Kenya, Ghana and South Africa are among the countries whose citizens have been reported to have joined Russian forces in the conflict.

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment released earlier this year placed the number of Africans recruited to fight for Russia at more than 1,700, drawn from 36 countries across the continent.

Kenyan authorities had separately estimated that 252 citizens were illegally recruited into the Russian military. The matter led Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to travel to Moscow in March for talks with Russian officials.

Following the engagement, Mudavadi said an agreement had been reached to stop the recruitment of Kenyan nationals.

Ghana has also reported deaths among its citizens linked to the fighting. In February, the country's authorities disclosed that 55 Ghanaians had been killed, while another 272 were believed to have been lured into the conflict since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

South Africa has had its own cases involving alleged recruitment networks. In February, the government facilitated the return of 17 South Africans who were reportedly tricked into joining the war.

In December last year, five people, among them a journalist, were arrested in South Africa over allegations that they had been recruiting individuals to fight in the conflict.

While several reports have focused on Africans being recruited to fight for Russia, Ukraine has also enlisted foreign fighters, including nationals from African countries.

The nine suspects are expected to appear before a court either later on Monday or Tuesday to face the allegations.