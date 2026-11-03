Five arrested over brutal attack on South African farmer

South African police have arrested five suspects in connection with a violent attack on a 50-year-old cattle farmer, Donovan Marx, at his farm in Ventersdorp, North West Province.

Marx was reportedly ambushed by masked gunmen during a house robbery last Wednesday as he returned home. Police say the attackers shot him in the upper body, dragged him into the house, tied his hands and feet before stabbing him and cutting off his ears.

The suspects allegedly robbed the house of three firearms and escaped in the farmer's van. A farm worker who had also been tied up managed to free himself and raise the alarm.

Marx was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Local media reports indicate he may require prosthetic ears after surgeons failed to save them.

His family has welcomed the arrests, saying the legal process must now take its course. The five suspects, aged between 26 and 56, are expected to appear in court on Tuesday facing charges including house robbery, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation, with South Africa's Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp describing it as a senseless and barbaric act.

The incident has also reignited debate over claims of targeted violence against white farmers in South Africa. However, allegations of a genocide against white people have been widely discredited, with crime statistics showing that most victims of crime in the country are black.