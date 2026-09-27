Probe launched after 17 killed in South Africa tavern shooting

South African police have launched a manhunt after 17 people were killed and 15 others injured in a shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg.

Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in Gauteng province. Police say the motive is not yet known.

The suspects, who were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols, allegedly opened fire on customers outside the tavern before moving inside and continuing to shoot.

The 15 injured victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment. No arrests have been made.

More to follow...