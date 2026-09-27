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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

violence

Police: End political goonism or face the law
News

Police: End political goonism or face the law

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the recent incidents threaten national cohesion, undermine public order and infringe on Kenyans' constitutional rights to freely associate, assemble and engage in political activities.

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Over 169 killed in pre-dawn attack on South Sudan’s Ruweng area
Global Affairs

Over 169 killed in pre-dawn attack on South Sudan’s Ruweng area

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan condemned the bloodshed and said it had stepped in to protect civilians fleeing the violence. In a statement, the mission said more than 1,000 people were temporarily sheltering at its base in the area, where peacekeepers are also offering urgent medical help to the injured.

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Kenya welcomes home 230 officers from Haiti
News

Kenya welcomes home 230 officers from Haiti

National Security Advisor Monica Juma led the reception and praised the team for representing the country with honour throughout the mission. She said the officers carried out their duties with professionalism and a strong sense of responsibility both to Kenya and to the people of Haiti.

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Isolated violence disrupts voting as by-elections continue across Kenya
News

Isolated violence disrupts voting as by-elections continue across Kenya

In Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, tensions rose after Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa accused United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa of orchestrating an attack on DAP-K aspirant Seth Panyako. Wamalwa also alleged attempts to obstruct police operations at certain polling stations.

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South Africa labels gender violence a national disaster after protests
Global Affairs

South Africa labels gender violence a national disaster after protests

The state had previously resisted declaring such a disaster but changed course after acknowledging “the persistent and immediate life-safety risks posed by ongoing acts of violence.” South Africa experiences extremely high levels of gender-based violence, with female homicide rates five times higher than the global average, according to UN Women.

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Canada, Norway, UK warn Tanzania over election violence
Global Affairs

Canada, Norway, UK warn Tanzania over election violence

Canada, Norway, and the United Kingdom indicated their continued engagement with Tanzanian authorities, expressing hope that dialogue and restraint will prevent further escalation. They stressed that safeguarding human rights and promoting trust in the political process are essential for long-term stability in the country.

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Eastern DRC hospitals crippled by violence and shortages, ICRC sounds alarm
Global Affairs

Eastern DRC hospitals crippled by violence and shortages, ICRC sounds alarm

According to an ICRC assessment conducted in September 2025, about 85 percent of the facilities in the region lack essential medicines, while nearly 40 percent have lost key health personnel. The absence of humanitarian funding and the insecurity caused by armed groups have crippled many hospitals and clinics, forcing patients to travel long and dangerous routes in search of treatment.

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