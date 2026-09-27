Probe launched after 17 killed in South Africa tavern shooting
Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.
Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.
The suspect was wanted in connection with offences committed within Garissa Township and remains in police custody pending arraignment
The violence erupted during and after a church service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Kisumu, where Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, both principals of the Linda Mwananchi movement, had attended.
Police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said the National Police Service investigates every incident in which officers are suspected of failing to act or taking part in criminal activities.
The Interior CS further accused Gachagua of misleading Kenyans through what he termed deceptive politics, arguing that the public was increasingly seeing through his actions.
Speaking during the funeral of their cousin, Prof. Jacob Midiwo, Ida expressed concern over the growing tendency of some youth being associated with criminal or disruptive activities, saying such labels were damaging and unjust.
NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the recent incidents threaten national cohesion, undermine public order and infringe on Kenyans' constitutional rights to freely associate, assemble and engage in political activities.
Mudavadi added that Kenya’s position is guided by principles of fairness and concern for civilians, particularly the more than 500,000 Kenyans living, working, or studying across the Middle East.
The United Nations Mission in South Sudan condemned the bloodshed and said it had stepped in to protect civilians fleeing the violence. In a statement, the mission said more than 1,000 people were temporarily sheltering at its base in the area, where peacekeepers are also offering urgent medical help to the injured.
Speaking in the Senate, Murkomen said the toll of these attacks is severe, with 579 people killed and 266 others injured, highlighting the lethal nature of the phenomenon.
Matiang’i while addressing the media on Tuesday said that political violence undermines trust in leadership and erodes the country’s democratic foundations.
The Senator insisted that he and his team will not be intimidated, highlighting that citizens have the constitutional right to gather and voice their opinions freely.
In a statement issued on January 8, the coalition highlighted a growing pattern of violence, restrictions on political participation, and heavy military involvement in what should be a civilian-led electoral process.
In a statement, Moi said he was deeply troubled by the recent outbreak of violence in Ang’ata Barikoi, in Transmara, which has seen dozens of homes set alight and people injured.
The group includes 14 men and one woman who US Immigration and Customs Enforcement notes were arrested in different states after being convicted of various offences, ranging from drunk driving to robbery. DHS says the list is meant to show individuals it considers a danger to public safety.
National Security Advisor Monica Juma led the reception and praised the team for representing the country with honour throughout the mission. She said the officers carried out their duties with professionalism and a strong sense of responsibility both to Kenya and to the people of Haiti.
According to the statement, the missions welcomed the government’s admission that understanding “the root causes and circumstances of the violence, including deaths, is a vital step towards justice and reconciliation.”
Suluhu said that some individuals used the protests to break into police stations and attack businesses, actions she said could not be ignored.
IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon said the commission was working closely with security agencies to address disturbances and ensure order is restored swiftly in areas where incidents were recorded.
In Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, tensions rose after Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa accused United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa of orchestrating an attack on DAP-K aspirant Seth Panyako. Wamalwa also alleged attempts to obstruct police operations at certain polling stations.
In a letter dated November 25, Gachagua claimed that state-sponsored militia, uniformed police officers and plain-clothes security agents harassed him and his supporters while he campaigned for a DCP candidate in Narok Town Ward.
The state had previously resisted declaring such a disaster but changed course after acknowledging “the persistent and immediate life-safety risks posed by ongoing acts of violence.” South Africa experiences extremely high levels of gender-based violence, with female homicide rates five times higher than the global average, according to UN Women.
Canada, Norway, and the United Kingdom indicated their continued engagement with Tanzanian authorities, expressing hope that dialogue and restraint will prevent further escalation. They stressed that safeguarding human rights and promoting trust in the political process are essential for long-term stability in the country.
The unrest follows violent scenes on Tuesday, when a Garda vehicle was set on fire amid hours of chaos. The demonstration initially began as a peaceful response to an alleged sexual assault of a young girl early Monday, but quickly escalated into disorder.
According to an ICRC assessment conducted in September 2025, about 85 percent of the facilities in the region lack essential medicines, while nearly 40 percent have lost key health personnel. The absence of humanitarian funding and the insecurity caused by armed groups have crippled many hospitals and clinics, forcing patients to travel long and dangerous routes in search of treatment.
Authorities said the wooden vessel, which had set sail with about 300 people, was intercepted south of Gran Canaria on 24 August with 248 survivors on board.
The compensation, which covers only the principal award and excludes interest, is seen as a major step toward justice for survivors who have waited more than a decade.
Wetang’ula accused some politicians of encouraging young people, especially those from Generation Z, to take to the streets but then abandoning them when trouble broke out.
The President warned that politicising violence and destruction of property only serves to divide the country, and called on leaders to be responsible.
The Commission also reported incidents of property destruction, although it noted that the full extent of the losses had not yet been determined.