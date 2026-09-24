Two arrested in Maseno as police recover 11 suspected stolen laptops

Police in Maseno have arrested two suspects and recovered 11 laptops and three mobile phones believed to have been stolen, after a probe into a laptop reported missing from a hostel room led officers to an electronics repair shop in Maseno Township.

The investigation started on September 10, 2026, when a complainant reported at Maseno Police Station that his laptop had been stolen from his hostel room.

Police traced the missing laptop to an electronics repair shop in Maseno Township, where the complainant accompanied officers and identified the device as his.

According to the National Police Service, the shop owner told investigators that he had bought the laptop from another person.

Police then instructed the owner to contact the seller and persuade him to return to the shop. The suspect arrived and was arrested by officers who were waiting for him.

A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of another laptop and a mobile phone. The two devices were later confirmed to belong to a university student who had also reported being a victim of theft.

The investigation then widened to the repair shop, where officers conducted a further search and recovered 10 additional laptops and two mobile phones.

The shop owner was unable to explain how he had obtained the extra devices or provide a satisfactory account of their ownership, police said.

The two suspects are currently being held at Maseno Police Station as they await arraignment.

Police said the 11 laptops and three mobile phones recovered during the operation had been recorded and preserved at the station as exhibits.

“We commend the officers for the successful recoveries and the disruption of a major theft syndicate,” police said.

The National Police Service also cautioned members of the public against purchasing electronic devices from unverified dealers or individuals who cannot provide genuine proof that the items belong to them.

“It is worth noting that buying or possessing stolen property is a criminal offence,” the statement said.

Police urged residents to continue working with law enforcement agencies by providing information promptly and reporting suspicious activities or suspected crimes within their neighbourhoods.

Members of the public can report incidents at the nearest police station or through emergency numbers 999 and 911. They can also contact the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) through 0800722203 or WhatsApp number 0709570000.