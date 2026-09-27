Probe launched after 17 killed in South Africa tavern shooting
Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.
Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.
According to the National Police Service, the investigation began after a complainant reported to Maseno Police Station that his laptop had been stolen from his hostel room.
Kajiado West Sub-County Police Commander Maurine Kuto confirmed the incident, saying preliminary reports indicate the aircraft crashed in the hilly area of Kipeto
What makes the case more painful for her family is that Maina had already left behind a note outlining what she wanted after her death, thanking those close to her and asking her mother for forgiveness.
The suspect, identified as Norman Swahili, was arrested after officers at Kibra Police Station received a distress call on September 6 reporting that he had seriously assaulted the child.
The strike caused shells, mines and drones to detonate late on Friday, triggering a blast that damaged nearby properties including a care home for the elderly and disabled, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh said police understood the serious impact the incident would have had on people attending the festival as officers worked to establish how the sign collapsed.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the officers allegedly demanded the larger amount in exchange for refraining from investigating the complainant and taking legal action against him.
The suspect was wanted in connection with offences committed within Garissa Township and remains in police custody pending arraignment
Sensi-Contugi, Director of Ecuador’s National Intelligence Centre (CNI), and his wife, Stephany Hollihan, were among seven people killed when a tourist safari helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe at about 9:13 am on August 19.
According to the National Police Service, a search of the stall uncovered 38 assorted mobile phones, three laptops and one desktop computer.
The Inspector General said the officers have a direct responsibility for the safety and welfare of people held in police cells and must account for what happens to detainees under their watch.
Rose will remain at Kileleshwa Police Station, while Chris will be detained at Kilimani Police Station.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), the operation began after detectives arrested one suspect believed to be among three armed robbers seen on CCTV forcefully breaking into a victim's home while armed with pangas, metal bars and what appeared to be a pistol. The gang allegedly stole assorted household items before fleeing the scene.
The aircraft, a Cessna Caravan C-208, had been flying over Nazca Lines archaeological site when it went down on Saturday. Eleven passengers and two pilots were on board.
Kisii Central Sub-county Police Commander Musa Imamai said Bosibori arrived at the station with another officer after completing their assignment. She informed her colleague that she was going to the washroom, but instead walked into the communication room, locked the door from the inside and remained there.
Witnesses said the fire started near the stage, quickly cutting off electricity and filling the premises with thick smoke as terrified customers rushed for safety.
Police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said the National Police Service investigates every incident in which officers are suspected of failing to act or taking part in criminal activities.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the charges stem from a TikTok video allegedly uploaded by the suspect on April 23, 2026. Investigators claim the video contained remarks aimed at inciting members of the Muslim community in Garissa County against non-Muslims.
The former Duke of York was photographed slumped in the back of a car after leaving Aylsham police station, reflecting the seriousness of the legal action.
Prosecutors say the detention is necessary because he poses a flight risk. Both Jacques and his wife Jessica, who also owns the bar, face accusations of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence, and arson by negligence.
On Tuesday night, thousands of people gathered in silence for a candlelight vigil in the city’s main square to honour the victims of the attack at Dreierschützengasse secondary school.