Two dead after training aircraft crashes near Kipeto Wind Project

A training flight by the Kenya School of Flying ended in tragedy on Friday after the aircraft crashed in Kipeto, Kajiado West Constituency, killing a student pilot and a flight instructor.

The light aircraft came down near the Kipeto Wind Power Project while carrying out a routine training flight, with the two occupants dying in the crash.

Kajiado West Sub-County Police Commander Maurine Jepkemboi confirmed the incident, saying preliminary reports indicate the aircraft crashed in the hilly area of Kipeto.

Residents and emergency response teams rushed to the location after learning of the accident in an effort to respond to the crash.

However, the two people aboard the aircraft had already succumbed to their injuries by the time responders reached the scene.

The incident has been brought to the attention of aviation safety authorities, who are expected to begin investigations into the circumstances that led to the crash.

The probe will focus on establishing what happened before the aircraft went down and the cause of the fatal accident.