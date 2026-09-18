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Two dead after training aircraft crashes near Kipeto Wind Project
Kajiado West Sub-County Police Commander Maurine Kuto confirmed the incident, saying preliminary reports indicate the aircraft crashed in the hilly area of Kipeto
Kajiado West Sub-County Police Commander Maurine Kuto confirmed the incident, saying preliminary reports indicate the aircraft crashed in the hilly area of Kipeto
Eyewitnesses and the police said a wall at the exit gate collapsed as worshippers jostled to leave the venue as the preaching ended late at night, with some being trampled in the crush.