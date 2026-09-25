Two arrested in Nairobi over alleged theft of KenGen laptop and iPad
The two suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads, including efforts to recover the remaining stolen property
The two suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads, including efforts to recover the remaining stolen property
According to the National Police Service, the investigation began after a complainant reported to Maseno Police Station that his laptop had been stolen from his hostel room.
In a statement by DCI on Wednesday, the suspects, Martin Kariuki Maina and Johnson Gituma Mwangi were arrested by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office in the Roysambu area following investigations into a complaint lodged by the retailer.
Guang, 39, is accused of manipulating weighbridge bills and payment vouchers while working as a cashier at Diamond Steel Uganda Limited.
According to investigators, security guards on duty quickly turned their attention to a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number KDT 122Q, which was parked nearby with two occupants whose behaviour raised suspicion.
NPS says investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are part of a broader network involved in organised theft
The National Police Service noted that the incident reflects the importance of regular patrols and rapid response in disrupting the movement of stolen property, especially in areas where burglary cases have been reported frequently.
Audits showed that some hospitals reported impossible numbers. In one case in Tharaka Nithi, a private hospital claimed all 500 deliveries were C-sections, a scenario automatically rejected by the SHA system.
Detectives from Kikuyu Sub-County told the court they are under investigation for arson, robbery with violence, shop breaking, and theft.
The CS called for public support as the ministry rolls out the digitalisation of healthcare services, including the integration of community pharmacies into the national digital superhighway.