South Africa deputy police Chief quits after sexual offence charges
The resignation was handed in by his lawyer on Monday during a disciplinary hearing, about three weeks after Sibiya’s arrest. O
The resignation was handed in by his lawyer on Monday during a disciplinary hearing, about three weeks after Sibiya’s arrest. O
The deaths have triggered a national outcry and renewed questions over the scale of violence against women in South Africa, which has one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world.
The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.
Seventeen people were killed and 15 others injured when eight gunmen stormed a bar near Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.
Some of the women were found partially clothed and with injuries, prompting fears that the deaths could be linked. However, police have warned against drawing conclusions, saying they have not established whether the cases are connected or whether a serial killer is responsible.
Ramaphosa said the authorities must leave no stone unturned as they work to establish what happened to the women and bring those responsible to justice.
The Speaker urged the legislators to take an active role in the discussions rather than simply attend, arguing that Kenya had an established record of contributing to Commonwealth parliamentary affairs.
The body of Elizabeth Moselakgomo was identified by her relatives on Monday after it was discovered east of Johannesburg on Saturday.
According to the Nigerian parliament, the decision was driven by reports of Nigerians being killed, injured and forced to leave their homes and businesses, with some losing investments and other property in the process.
South Africa's elite Hawks police unit said the six would leave a correctional facility in Cape Town on Friday morning before being taken to the airport and handed over to US officials.
Egypt and Morocco follow, while Kenya ranks among the top five
The institutions are calling for stronger cross-border cooperation and a coordinated regional response to protect migrants and trafficking survivors, warning that weaknesses in victim identification, protection services, migration data and law enforcement coordination are allowing vulnerable people to fall through the cracks
Police said three of the injured miners have already been discharged from hospital and taken into custody. Adams said they are expected to face charges related to illegal mining and trespassing.
Speaking in Johannesburg during the Pan-African Parliament session on Monday, Ramaphosa said issues such as poverty, conflict, poor governance and lack of opportunities must be addressed to reduce forced migration.
The latest decision follows a Constitutional Court ruling in May that found Parliament had acted unlawfully when it decided not to establish an impeachment inquiry after an independent panel concluded in 2022 that Ramaphosa might have a case to answer over the Farmgate matter.
The son, (Ochieng) was among five witnesses called by the prosecution on Thursday before Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Wambo at the Mombasa Law Courts, where Pastor Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused, Shallyne Temba, Kahindi Garama, Tom Mkonwe, Julius Luwali and Johnson Richard, are jointly facing 29 counts of manslaughter
The acting police commissioner, Lt Gen Puleng Dimpane, announced that a multidisciplinary team had been assigned to handle the case, saying the move reflected the seriousness with which police were treating the killing.
South Africa is carrying out one of its biggest crackdowns on undocumented migrants in years, following weeks of anti-immigration protests that have seen violence, intimidation and looting.
Speaking before the match during Saturday's final training session, head coach Mildred Cheche, who will lead Kenya to a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after guiding the team to its debut in the Dominican Republic in 2024, said her side was prepared for any challenge.
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
The returnees, who included minors, priority cases and other vulnerable persons, arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday night aboard the latest government-sponsored flight coordinated by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.
Government spokesman Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed on Tuesday that Ghana had formally informed South Africa that the visit should be delayed until the situation improves.
The victory places the Junior Starlets within touching distance of qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Morocco from October 17 to November 7.
In a statement issued on Saturday, July 4, 2026, the State Department said the returnees were also provided with immediate psychosocial assistance to help them recover from the experiences they faced during the violence.
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs directed Kenyans who still wish to return through the government programme to urgently register with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria and appear for vetting before the deadline.
According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans had registered with the High Commission for support by July 2.
The government said the evacuation is being coordinated through a multi-agency team that activated emergency protocols on Sunday to facilitate the safe movement of Kenyans from South Africa.
The president's remarks come as an unofficial deadline set by anti-migrant groups for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa draws near, prompting thousands of migrants to either return home or seek shelter in temporary camps amid fears of possible attacks.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said President Yoweri Museveni had directed the government to begin arrangements for the evacuation of Ugandan nationals over growing security concerns.