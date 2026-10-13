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Radio Generation Kenya

South Africa

80 more Kenyans airlifted home as South Africa evacuation continues
News

80 more Kenyans airlifted home as South Africa evacuation continues

The returnees, who included minors, priority cases and other vulnerable persons, arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday night aboard the latest government-sponsored flight coordinated by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

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