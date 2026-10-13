South Africa deputy police Chief quits after sexual offence charges

South Africa’s deputy police chief, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, has stepped down from the police service as he faces charges of sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl, raping an 18-year-old woman and trafficking.

The resignation was handed in by his lawyer on Monday during a disciplinary hearing, about three weeks after Sibiya’s arrest. Police have said his exit will be recorded as a dishonourable discharge.

Sibiya has rejected all the accusations levelled against him. He has, however, admitted to having sex with the 18-year-old woman, insisting that the encounter was consensual.

He remains in custody after his application for bail was rejected following his arrest three weeks ago.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed the development in a post on X, saying Sibiya’s departure from the force was being treated as a dishonourable discharge.

His resignation comes at a difficult time for South Africa’s police service, which is under scrutiny over claims of corruption and alleged cooperation between law enforcement officers and criminal figures.

Sibiya’s name has also featured in hearings before the Madlanga Commission, a public inquiry examining allegations of corruption and collusion involving police officers and suspected criminals.

The commission began its work in September 2025 and has heard claims that Sibiya received 20 impalas as a gift from an alleged criminal kingpin in return for a police contract.

The deputy police chief has denied receiving the animals in exchange for the contract.

The allegations surrounding Sibiya have placed further attention on the conduct of senior police officials as the commission continues to hear evidence concerning suspected links between officers and criminal networks.

His departure from the service follows the criminal charges and the disciplinary proceedings against him. The sexual offence and trafficking accusations remain allegations, all of which Sibiya has denied.