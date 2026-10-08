It was a genuine accident! Chivayo’s sister speaks on crash

Questions over the weather conditions during Wicknell Chivayo’s final flight have emerged as his family moved to dismiss speculation that foul play was behind the helicopter crash that killed the Zimbabwean businessman and his wife, Lucy Muteke.

Chivayo’s sister, Esther Nyarai Chivayo, said the crash should be treated as an accident, even as she expressed concern over the decision to operate the helicopter in conditions she said were unsuitable for flying.

She spoke on Thursday morning at the family’s Gletwyn residence in Zimbabwe, where relatives, friends and other mourners had gathered before the couple was taken to Glen Forest Memorial Park for burial.

Esther said she could not explain what happened to the pilot but acknowledged that the weather at the time of the flight was a serious concern.

“It was a genuine accident,” she said. “It is true that helicopters are not supposed to fly in those weather conditions. I don’t know what happened to the pilot.”

Her comments come as speculation continues to surround the circumstances that led to the crash. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined through an official investigation.

The family gathering also gave mourners a chance to remember Chivayo and reflect on his life, with several speakers highlighting his generosity and charitable work.

Tributes focused on his willingness to help people in need and the support he offered throughout his life. His philanthropic work was repeatedly cited as part of the legacy he leaves behind.

Esther also spoke about the response to Chivayo’s death, saying the family had received messages of condolence from people across different sections of society.

She said the messages weren't limited to ordinary citizens; they also came from heads of state and other prominent figures who had interacted with her brother.

For the family, the widespread grief reflected the relationships Chivayo built during his lifetime and the influence he had beyond his immediate circle.

Mourners described a businessman whose generosity extended beyond his commercial activities, and whose charitable efforts earned him recognition among those he had helped.

As preparations for the burial continued, the family maintained that the helicopter crash was an accident, while the circumstances surrounding the flight remained subject to official investigation.