At least 24 people have died after a boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized in Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria, on Friday, with rescue teams continuing to search for missing passengers.

The vessel was travelling from Ayama to Ukubie when it sank, reportedly after a mechanical failure, police said.

Manzo Ezekiel, spokesman for Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said 24 bodies had been recovered by Saturday as search and rescue operations continued.

Authorities have not confirmed the total number of passengers on board, although reports indicate as many as 300 people may have been travelling on the vessel.

Police spokesman Musa Mohammed said 24 survivors were rescued following the accident, with some requiring medical attention.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the boat developed a mechanical problem before capsizing at about 10:00 GMT.

Mohammed also said passengers had reportedly asked the operator to steer the vessel towards the shore, but he allegedly refused. The operator subsequently fled the scene, while the boat's manager was taken into custody.

Marine police, local divers and emergency responders were deployed to search for additional victims.

A witness, Sophie Igoniwari, described chaotic boarding and overcrowding before the boat departed Ayama, saying several victims were brought ashore after it capsized shortly after leaving the community.

President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences to the families of those who died, saying the victims "did not deserve to die that way".

Bayelsa Commissioner for Information Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai urged boat operators and passengers to observe water transport safety regulations.

"Overloading, speeding, recklessness and travelling without life jackets must stop. No journey is worth a life," he said in a statement on Saturday.

Boat accidents are common on Nigeria's inland waterways, particularly in riverine communities where overcrowding, poor vessel maintenance and disregard for safety regulations remain major concerns.

In August, at least 51 people died after a boat capsized in Sokoto State, northwestern Nigeria.

In September 2025, another boat carrying more than 100 passengers sank in Niger State, leaving dozens dead.