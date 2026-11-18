Nigeria has taken a major step towards decentralising its policing system after all 36 states approved a constitutional amendment allowing them to establish and operate their own police forces alongside the federal police.

The proposed changes are aimed at giving state governments greater responsibility for handling security threats within their jurisdictions, as the country continues to grapple with banditry, mass kidnappings and communal violence that federal security agencies have struggled to contain.

The resolution now awaits the assent of President Bola Tinubu before it can become law. Additional legislation at both federal and state levels will also be required to establish the framework under which the proposed state police units will operate.

On Tuesday, November 18, Clerk to the National Assembly Kamoru Ogunlana announced that his office had completed the verification of resolutions submitted by state legislatures in support of the constitutional amendment.

Ogunlana described the unanimous endorsement as 100 per cent approval, noting that the backing had surpassed the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states for the proposed changes to proceed.

Nigeria currently operates a centralised policing structure under its 1999 Constitution, which places control of the police under the federal government.

However, supporters of the proposed changes argue that allowing states to establish their own forces would improve security by bringing law enforcement closer to communities and enabling officers to respond more quickly to local threats.

Under the proposed arrangement, the country would operate a two-tier policing system, with responsibilities divided between federal and state authorities.

The federal police would retain the mandate to enforce national laws, protect federal institutions and handle major security threats, including terrorism, cybercrime and border-related offences.

State police units, on the other hand, would focus on enforcing state laws, maintaining public safety and preventing and investigating crimes within their respective jurisdictions.

The proposed framework also allows federal police officers to intervene in a state under exceptional circumstances, including a serious breakdown of public order or violations of human rights.

However, such intervention would require presidential authorisation and remain subject to judicial review.

Despite the backing from all 36 states, the proposed changes have raised concerns over the possibility of political interference in local policing.

Critics fear that governors could misuse their authority over state police officers to target political rivals, silence opposition voices or influence electoral processes.

There are also questions about whether Nigeria has enough trained and properly equipped personnel to support the expanded policing structure.

Rights groups have raised concerns over the existing police force, citing poor equipment, inadequate training and corruption among some officers, challenges that could affect the effectiveness of the proposed system.

To address fears of abuse, the proposed legislation contains safeguards intended to protect the independence and accountability of state police units.

Governors would not be allowed to direct officers to make unlawful arrests or detain individuals and groups.

The framework also provides for the establishment of independent state police commissions tasked with overseeing recruitment, discipline and accountability.

Members of the commissions would be appointed by governors following recommendations from the federal National Police Council.

The proposed constitutional changes therefore seek to introduce a new policing structure while maintaining federal oversight and establishing controls against the misuse of police powers.