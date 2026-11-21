The African Union has paid tribute to the late former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, recognising her contribution to the fight for gender equality, democratic leadership and peacebuilding across the continent.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 21, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described the late leader as an outstanding African whose dedication to public service, social justice and the advancement of women had left an enduring legacy.

Youssouf particularly highlighted Mlambo-Ngcuka’s role in the African Union-led mediation efforts that resulted in the signing of the Pretoria Agreement on November 2, 2022, between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The agreement sought to bring an end to hostilities in northern Ethiopia through a permanent cessation of hostilities. The AU chairperson said her involvement demonstrated her commitment to finding peaceful solutions to conflicts on the continent.

He also recognised her contribution to increasing women's representation in political leadership, noting that she made history as South Africa's first female Deputy President.

Mlambo-Ngcuka died aged 71, with the South African government announcing her passing on Friday. The circumstances surrounding her death had not been officially disclosed at the time of the announcement.

She served as Deputy President between 2005 and 2008 under former President Thabo Mbeki, having previously held the positions of Minister of Minerals and Energy and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

Her political journey began during the anti-apartheid struggle, and she was among the lawmakers who joined South Africa's first democratic Parliament in 1994 following the end of white minority rule and the election of Nelson Mandela as the country's first democratically elected president.

She later moved onto the international stage, serving as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women between 2013 and 2021, where she championed women's rights, gender equality and greater participation of women in decision-making, peace negotiations and post-conflict recovery.

Her death has triggered tributes from political leaders and international organisations, with the African National Congress describing her as a prominent figure in the party's history and a dedicated public servant.

“Mama Phumzile was a distinguished leader of our movement and a dedicated servant of the people. She made history as the first woman to serve as Deputy President of South Africa,” the ANC said in a statement.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also mourned her, describing her as “a lifelong champion of the rights and empowerment of women and girls.”

Guterres said her commitment to equality was evident long before she assumed senior political and international positions, recalling her early work as a teacher and anti-apartheid activist.

“Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s fight began long before she entered the world stage. As a young teacher in KwaZulu-Natal and an activist against apartheid, she learned that freedom is never complete until it reaches every woman and every girl,” he said.

UN Women also credited her leadership with helping shape the global movement for women's rights, while the African Union extended condolences to her family, loved ones and the people of South Africa.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's appointment as Deputy President in 2005 came during a turbulent period in South African politics. She replaced Jacob Zuma after he was dismissed from the position amid a corruption scandal linked to an arms deal.

Her appointment also attracted criticism because her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, was then South Africa's chief prosecutor and was pursuing corruption allegations against Zuma.

She is survived by her husband and their five children.