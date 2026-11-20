The United States has issued a fresh travel warning to its citizens over continued violence in northern Ethiopia, urging them to avoid three regions amid an unpredictable security situation.

In a security alert issued on Friday, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa said violence was continuing in remote parts of Tigray near the border with Eritrea, warning that the overall security situation could change without notice.

The embassy advised American citizens to reconsider travelling to Ethiopia and specifically warned against visiting the Amhara, Tigray and Afar regions, including northern Afar, regardless of the circumstances.

"U.S. citizens are reminded to reconsider travel to Ethiopia. U.S. citizens are advised not to travel to the Amhara Region, the Tigray Region, or the Afar Region (particularly northern Afar) for any reason. U.S. citizens in those areas should leave if it is safe to do so," the advisory stated.

The warning comes amid continued security concerns in northern Ethiopia, where violence has persisted in areas close to the Eritrean border.

Despite the security concerns, Ethiopian Airlines has resumed operations at Shire airport following a suspension.

According to the US Embassy, flights to the northern Ethiopian town resumed on November 17, offering passengers an option to access the area through air transport.

However, operations at Axum airport remain suspended, with the embassy advising travellers to contact Ethiopian Airlines directly for bookings and updates on flight operations.

"Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights at the airport in Shire on November 17. Flights remain suspended at the airport in Axum. Contact Ethiopian Airlines directly to book tickets and for notifications on operations," the embassy said.

The resumption of flights to Shire comes as the United States continues monitoring developments in northern Ethiopia, where security conditions remain uncertain.

The American government has also raised concerns over the circulation of misleading information about the security situation in Ethiopia, particularly on social media platforms.

The embassy warned that some accounts were publishing false and deliberately misleading reports, urging its citizens to verify information through multiple credible sources before making travel decisions.

"Some social media accounts contain false and intentionally misleading reports about the security situation in Ethiopia. U.S. citizens are urged to verify information using multiple sources of reliable information," the advisory stated.

The embassy further urged Americans in Ethiopia to avoid military installations and regularly monitor reliable local news outlets for updates on security developments.

The US Embassy has outlined several precautionary measures for citizens currently in Ethiopia or planning to travel there.

Americans have been encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security and health updates to registered travellers.

The programme allows the US government to communicate important information to citizens abroad and assist them during emergencies.

Other recommendations include reviewing the State Department's Ethiopia Travel Advisory, avoiding military installations and preparing personal security plans.

The embassy has also specifically cautioned against travel to Lalibela in the Amhara Region, alongside the wider Tigray and Afar regions.

American citizens requiring assistance have been directed to contact the US Embassy in Addis Ababa through its official communication channels.

The embassy is located along Entoto Road in Addis Ababa and can be reached through its telephone number, +251 11 130 6000.

The State Department's Consular Affairs department is also available through +1-888-407-4747 for calls from the United States and Canada, and +1-202-501-4444 for calls from Ethiopia and other overseas locations.

The latest warning reaffirms continuing concerns over security in northern Ethiopia, with Washington urging its citizens to exercise caution, verify information, and avoid areas considered particularly dangerous.