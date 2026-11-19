Democratic Party (DP) leader Justin Muturi has been appointed to the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission to the Republic of The Gambia, in recognition of his experience in public service, parliamentary leadership and democratic governance.

Muturi, a former Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya and Co-Principal of Ukombozi Alliance, was appointed by the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat to join an international team tasked with observing the electoral process in the West African country.

In a statement issued by the JB Centre on Thursday, the former Attorney General's office announced the appointment, describing it as a significant recognition of his leadership experience and contribution to democratic governance.

"JB Center is pleased to announce that Hon. Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi, EGH, former Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya and Co-Principal of Ukombozi Alliance, has been appointed by the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission to the Republic of The Gambia," the statement read.

The mission will be led by former Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Pakalitha Mosisili and will bring together distinguished personalities and electoral governance experts from different countries and professional backgrounds.

Muturi will serve alongside six other members drawn from Africa, the Caribbean and Asia, representing diverse expertise in electoral processes, constitutional governance, political affairs and media.

The delegation includes Prof Aderemi Isola Ajibewa, a former Director of Political Affairs at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission in Nigeria.

Other members are Prof Cynthia Barrow-Giles, a professor of constitutional governance and politics and adjunct faculty member in Saint Lucia; and Marcella Samba-Sesay, Executive Director of the Campaign for Good Governance in Sierra Leone.

The team also comprises Prof Mandlakayise Anthony Mchunu, an electoral expert and Executive Chairman of AfriCore Group in South Africa, and Deepanjalie Abeywardana, Director of Verité Media and Politics at Verité Research in Sri Lanka.

According to the statement, the mission will observe the electoral process in The Gambia, working alongside international and regional stakeholders to assess whether the elections meet established democratic principles and standards.

These include transparency, credibility and electoral integrity, which are considered essential in ensuring public confidence in electoral processes.

"The Mission will observe the electoral process in The Gambia, working alongside other international and regional stakeholders to assess the conduct of the elections against democratic principles and standards, including transparency, credibility and electoral integrity," the statement added.

The Commonwealth Election Observation Mission is expected to assess the conduct of the electoral process and examine whether relevant democratic standards are upheld.

The appointment places Kenya's representation within an international delegation entrusted with monitoring an important democratic exercise in The Gambia.

The JB Centre said Muturi's selection also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in strengthening democratic institutions and promoting credible electoral processes.

"The appointment underscores the importance of international cooperation in strengthening democratic institutions and promoting free, fair and transparent elections," the statement noted.

Muturi's appointment adds to his public service experience, having previously served as Speaker of the National Assembly before joining the Cabinet as Attorney General.

His participation in the Commonwealth mission will see him contribute to an international assessment of electoral governance and democratic standards in The Gambia.