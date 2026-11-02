Gachagua must stop pushing tripartite deal at opposition’s expense, Muturi says

Democratic Party of Kenya leader Justin Muturi has slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over what he describes as political bullying, double-speak and attempts to dominate the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, Muturi questioned Gachagua's commitment to the opposition's collective presidential ambition, warning that his political approach risked undermining efforts to build a united coalition against President William Ruto.

Muturi took issue with Gachagua's insistence on a tripartite political arrangement, arguing that the proposed approach could sideline other opposition leaders and shift attention from the broader goal of winning the presidency.

"Mr Gachagua must understand one fundamental truth: No Kenyan President has ever been made by one community alone. The presidency is won through national consensus, strategic alliances and the ability to unite Kenyans across ethnic and regional boundaries," Muturi said.

His criticism comes amid growing disagreements within the opposition over how to organise a coalition and distribute political influence ahead of the 2027 polls.

On Monday, November 2, reports indicated that Gachagua was proposing an alliance bringing together political support bases in Mt Kenya, Western Kenya and Ukambani, with himself, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka at its centre.

The proposal has exposed competing approaches to coalition-building, with some opposition figures favouring regional voting blocs while others advocate a broader national arrangement based on negotiated partnerships and a fair process for selecting the presidential candidate.

Muturi's latest remarks also follow earlier objections by him and other party leaders to what they considered Gachagua's attempts to diminish smaller political parties within the opposition.

In August, Muturi joined former Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Mbus Party leader Lenny Kivuti in rejecting Gachagua's reported calls for smaller parties to dissolve and join his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

The leaders argued that such demands undermined the independence of coalition partners and could weaken the opposition's unity.

In his latest statement, Muturi questioned whether Gachagua was committed to securing State House or prioritising political bargaining over parliamentary seats and control of devolved units.

"His persistent attempts to undermine established cooperation and his insistence on tripartite political arrangements risk creating the impression that he is preparing for post-election political bargaining rather than prioritising the ultimate prize: State House," he stated.

He further challenged the opposition to establish whether it was building one national movement or allowing individual leaders to create separate political power bases.

"Is the objective to win the presidency or to control MPs, legislators and devolved units while sacrificing the bigger national ambition?" he posed.

Muturi maintained that no individual or community owned the United Opposition, saying political partnerships should be founded on mutual respect rather than ultimatums and supremacy contests.

The coalition has previously struggled to agree on its leadership structure, the composition of a joint secretariat and the process of selecting a presidential candidate.

A United Opposition retreat in August ended without agreement on several of these issues, despite leaders signing a unity commitment to support whoever emerges as their presidential candidate.

Muturi also invoked Gachagua's family political history, recalling that his late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, won the Nyeri gubernatorial contest against TNA, the party associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, despite the political alliances of that election.

He said the outcome demonstrated that political alliances were complex and that no party or individual could claim ownership of a region's political support.

The DP leader warned that reducing presidential politics to ethnic arithmetic, regional strongholds and individual bargaining power could undermine the aspirations of Kenyans seeking political change.

"Komboa Kenya is not child's play. It is a national undertaking demanding sacrifice, discipline, strategic thinking and genuine commitment to a common objective. No individual ambition should be allowed to overshadow the aspirations of millions of Kenyans," he said.

Despite his criticism, Muturi maintained that the Democratic Party remained open to dialogue with opposition leaders committed to constructive engagement, but would not give in to intimidation or attempts to undermine its principles.

He concluded that the opposition must prioritise national unity over individual political survival, insisting that the ultimate objective should remain winning the presidency.