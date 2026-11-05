Muturi alleges Junet sponsored goons who attacked Opposition leaders in Migori

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has accused Suna East MP Junet Mohammed of sponsoring individuals who allegedly attacked him and other opposition leaders in Migori Town, condemning the incident as an attempt to intimidate political opponents.

Muturi said the attack was an act of political intolerance that threatened democratic freedoms and undermined the right of political leaders to engage citizens and express alternative views.

In a strongly worded statement, the former Attorney General accused Junet of being behind the incident, claiming that the attackers had been sent to disrupt their political activities in the town.

“The attack on us in Migori Town by goons sent by Junet Mohammed is a blatant act of political intolerance and an assault on our democratic freedoms,” Muturi said.

He expressed concern over what he described as an increasing tendency by some political actors to use violence and intimidation instead of engaging in democratic competition.

Muturi argued that political disagreements should be addressed through dialogue and the ballot, not attacks on leaders with divergent opinions.

“It is deeply disturbing that, instead of engaging in democratic competition, some political actors resort to violence and intimidation to silence opposing voices,” he stated.

The Democratic Party leader described the alleged attack as a sign of political desperation, warning those behind it not to assume intimidation would force opposition leaders to abandon their political engagements.

He maintained that the incident would not deter him and other opposition figures from reaching out to Kenyans or challenging what they consider injustices.

“This is the politics of cowardice and desperation. Those who believe they can unleash goons on opposition leaders and intimidate us into submission must understand that they have gravely underestimated our resolve,” he said.

Muturi further insisted that political leaders had a constitutional right to engage the public, criticise government policies and present alternative leadership options without facing threats or violence.

He said the democratic space was secured through the struggles of Kenyans and should not be surrendered to individuals seeking to suppress opposing political voices.

“We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. We will not surrender the democratic space that Kenyans fought so hard to secure,” Muturi declared.

The former Attorney General called for accountability, demanding that those responsible for the alleged attack be held to account.

He warned against normalising political violence as a means of mobilising supporters, saying such incidents posed a threat to the country’s democratic progress.

“Kenya cannot afford to normalise violence as a tool of political mobilisation,” he said.

Muturi also appealed to Kenyans not to allow intimidation to undermine their constitutional freedoms, maintaining that political leaders must remain free to address citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

He vowed to continue participating in political engagements despite the incident, insisting that violence would not change his commitment to advocating for democratic governance.

“You may send goons to attack us, but you cannot intimidate the people of Kenya into surrendering their democratic freedom,” he said.

“We shall stand firm, speak boldly and continue fighting for a democratic Kenya,” Muturi added.

The allegations place Junet Mohammed at the centre of a political controversy, although Muturi’s statement did not provide further details of the alleged attack or indicate whether a formal police complaint had been filed.

The incident also raises concerns over political tolerance and the safety of leaders engaging in political activities, particularly as competing political interests continue to shape the country’s political landscape.